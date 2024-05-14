Military briefs around Northern Nevada: Week of May 13

Fallon Armed Forces Day

Fallon’s Armed Forces Day is May 18 at the Rafter 3C Complex (formerly the fairgrounds). Fallon Armed Forces Day will feature a free lunch for military and first responders, crafters and vendors, assorted displays, poker chip run, kids games and live music. The Fallon Armed Forces Day celebration will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Several military organizations and veterans from Northern Nevada have participated in previous Fallon Armed Forces Days. For information, call 775-315-6571.

Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson announced in 1949 the creation of an Armed Forces Day to replace separate days honoring the Army, Navy and Air Force. With the creation to honor the military services, Johnson asked each service to recognize one day. The Army, Navy and Air Force leagues adopted the newly formed day, but the Marine Corps League declined to drop support for Marine Corps Day but also supports Armed Forces Day. The first Armed Forces Day in 1950 was the first parade of preparedness by the unified forces of the country’s land, sea, and air defense.

Nevada has two major military installations, one in southern Nevada outside Las Vegas and the other, Naval Air Station Fallon and the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center in Churchill County. Fallon is also home to the Nevada Army National Guard’s 609th Combat Engineer Company.

Register online for a booth with Nevadacommunityalliance.com. A 4D/Pee Wee barrel race will be held in the main arena. For information, call Beth at 702-595-2868. To be a flag bearer on horseback for the opening ceremonies, call Tyrie at 775-437-7403.

Hawthorne celebrates Armed Forces Day

The third weekend of every May brings the “Stars and Stripes” out in Hawthorne. “America’s Patriotic Home” is the self-proclaimed title of Hawthorne so dubbed because of the large celebration it has hosted every Armed Forces Day for 73 years. The annual parade begins to line up entrants at 11 a.m. for a noon start.

A short, one-hour drive south of Fallon will get you the best of the spirit of rural Nevada, from the traditional casino feel of the El Capitan to the hospitality of Barley’s Sports Bar. There is something for everyone every day in this one-stoplight town that is home to the largest United States Army ammunition storage facility in the world. Craft and food vendors interspersed between local businesses bring even more flavor and flare to Hawthorne.

The Vietnam Moving Wall

The Vietnam Moving Wall Minden Project is coming to Douglas County May 23-28 and is hosted by the Eastside Memorial Park on 1600 Buckeye Road. Viewing the wall is free and is open to the public 24 hours a day. The wall building takes place on May 23, and the opening ceremony is on May 24. Two events are slated for May 26: a community barbecue and a candlelight vigil. The closing ceremony is May 27.

The schedule:

May 22 — The wall is coming from Southern California and will be parked at the Carson Valley Inn for the night.

May 23 — The wall will be escorted from CVI to the Eastside Memorial Park. Anyone interested in being part of the escort parade should meet at the CVI parking lot at 8 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., the wall will be built on top of a base (built the prior two weeks with materials donated by Home Depot).

May 24 — The opening ceremony will be at 10 a.m., with a helicopter flyover and landing and speeches from local dignitaries. Viewing of the wall will be open 24 hours until 8 am May 28. Memorial items can be brought to leave at the wall, which will be sent back with the wall.

May 25 — Viewing day

May 26 — Community barbeque at 7 p.m., especially for veterans, but all are invited. A candlelight vigil to welcome home vets will occur at 9:30 p.m.

May 27 — Closing ceremony at 7 p.m.

May 28 – The wall comes down at 8 a.m.

Volunteers are needed at the site to be name locators, escorts, rovers and security guards. Three options exist for orientation training: 10 a.m. May 17, 10 a.m. May 18 or 6 p.m. May 20. Volunteer details and registration can be located at www.eastsidememorialpark.com.

Memorial Day flag placement

Join volunteers at Lone Mountain Cemetery in Carson City on May 24 at 4 p.m. to place flags on the headstones of veterans. Meet in the middle of the cemetery to pass out bundles of flags. Flags are to be placed in the upper left corner of each headstone marked a veteran, approximately two inches above the corner. Volunteers will return on May 27 at 4 p.m. to remove the flags and return them to storage. For information, contact John Hefner at [email protected] or 775-720-6995.

All Veteran Honor Guard seeks volunteers.

The Northern Nevada All Veteran Honor Guard is the only “All Veteran” Honor Guard certified by the Department of Defense in Northern Nevada. It is sponsored by the American Legion High Desert Post 56 in Carson City. This is a non-profit organization, and all services are provided at no cost to the family. Qualifications are that you have served in one of the branches of military service and are available on weekdays. If you are interested in joining this team of dedicated veterans, honoring veterans, and would like to observe what they do, please contact the guard commander, Jim Jackson, at 775-443-8507.

Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery

May 23 at 9 a.m. — Unaccompanied service at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Open to the public.

Saturday, May 25 at 8 a.m. —Flags-in day at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. The flags will be placed on each gravesite in preparation for Memorial Day. Volunteers are needed, and there’s no need to RSVP.

Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m. — Memorial Day at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. Open to the public. Donation of refreshments from local businesses or individuals is very much appreciated.

Ruck to Remember 2024

The Truckee Meadows Veterans Club of TMCC is partnering with the University of Nevada, Reno, to execute Operation Battle Born: Ruck to Remember 2024 to honor the fallen heroes from the Global War on Terrorism. Over four days, veterans and volunteers from across the state will take turns carrying rucksacks that share nearly 7,000 service member dog tags, including 57 fallen Nevadans who have made the ultimate sacrifice since September 11, 2001.

In their honor, marchers will begin from the Eastside Memorial Park in Minden to the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. Participants will be asked to challenge themselves physically and mentally, facing the heat and the weight of the fallen heroes on their backs. For information, email [email protected] or call TMCC Veteran Services at 775-337-5612.

NAMI education conference

Registration for the 2024 NAMI Nevada Annual Education Conference is now officially open.

Join them for an enriching experience filled with knowledge, networking and a touch of furry friendliness. But hurry — seats will fill up fast for the in-person event. There is limited availability: Secure your spot before it’s too late. Register at https://whova.com/portal/registration/namin_202212/

Dinner and veterans town hall

Join Chapter 7 of the Disabled American Veterans in Carson City on May 18 for an evening of spaghetti and a veterans’ town hall. There is no charge for the event. Representatives from various veterans’ groups will be on hand. They will present their mission and the services they offer to support all veterans. Veterans can also discuss their VA claims with Veteran Service Officers. The event will be held at the Calvary Chapel in Carson City at 1635 East Clearview Drive. For information, contact John Hefner at 775-720-6995 or email [email protected].

Summer military BBQ

Join your fellow Veterans from all service branches for a fun and entertaining annual summer barbecue on June 15 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Bartley Ranch Regional Park’s Plaza Pavilion in Reno. Each ticket purchase includes hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad, potato and corn chips, dessert and non-alcoholic beverages. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Space is limited to the first 100 registrants, so sign up now to reserve a spot. Registration closes June 8 at 10 p.m. For payment options, go to https://www.battlebornmarines.com/event-details/summer-military-bbq-2024/form

Tickets are $25 if purchased after June 8 (If available). All net proceeds equally benefit Marine Corps League 672, Military Officers Association of America Sierra Nevada Chapter & Vietnam Veterans of America 989.

Veterans Transition Reserve Center BBQ

The Veterans Transition Reserve Center has its annual Veterans BBQ party on June 22, beginning at noon. There will be fun, food and music by Whiskey & Wolves. The special guest is Sgt. Dixie Thompson, one of the first women assigned to a combat Military Police unit. The event is at the Davis residence in Garnerville. RSVP to D’Nese at 702-343-5642 or [email protected].

Veterans exposed to toxins, hazards

Individuals may want to see one of the state’s veterans service officers (VSO) following the announcement by the Veterans Administration that all veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care. All veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, Global War on Terror or any other combat zone after 9/11 will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first being ill or applying for VA benefits. Additionally, veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States will also be eligible to enroll. For questions, go to https:veterans.nv.gov.

Caregiver Support Program

The Caregiver Support Program announces the launch of its innovative “Safe Transfer” series of videos and an accompanying tip sheet designed specifically for caregivers assisting Veterans with body mechanics and transfers. These videos feature essential tips and skills tailored to aid caregivers in facilitating safe transfers, including transfers for beds, wheelchairs, toilets, and tubs. In addition, caregivers can use the accompanying tip sheet as a comprehensive guide, offering insights into proper transfer techniques, caregiver body mechanics, and key considerations throughout the transfer process. To access these resources, visit CSP’s website, where you’ll find the tip sheet and a dedicated YouTube playlist: https://www.caregiver.va.gov/Tips_Tools.asp.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at TMCC in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. For information, call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

Veteran Parents Act

The Education Flexibility for Veteran Parents Act will allow veterans with children to access housing benefits provided through the G.I. Bill, regardless of whether that program is in person or online. The G.I. Bill is an essential tool for many veterans to advance their education. Veterans who are parents and pursuing their education online are only eligible for half of the G.I. Bill’s available housing benefits. This requirement often forces parents to choose between attending in-person classes to receive full benefits or staying at home with their children.

Nevada Guard retiree monthly meetings

The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club.

The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club.

The Nevada News Group compiles military articles and news briefs. Questions may be directed to [email protected].