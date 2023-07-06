Nevada Dairy Farmers award $20,000 in scholarship money to four recipients (sponsored)

The Nevada Dairy Farmers & Dairy Council of Nevada is proud to announce that it has awarded $20,000 in scholarship money to four Nevada Dairy Farmers Culinary Scholarship recipients. These students were selected based on criteria that included their ability to create a dairy-based recipe, aspirations to advance their careers in culinary arts, and passion to maintain the integrity of dairy as a whole.

The first-place recipient, who will receive $10,000, is Anthony Rodriguez, the second-place recipient, who will receive $5,000, is Razelle Antipuesto; and the third and fourth-place recipients are Katharine Wentink and Nicole Romero, who will each receive $2,500. This is the second year the Culinary Scholarship has been awarded and the first time The Nevada Dairy Farmers have awarded more than two recipients.

“Investing in the future of Nevada’s culinary arts students allows the opportunity for students to pursue dreams they might not otherwise be able to,” said Libby Lovig, General Manager of the Nevada Dairy Farmers. “We look forward to seeing these students thrive in their culinary training and beyond, hoping that they carry their passion for dairy along the way.”

Both Anthony and Razelle will continue their education at The University of Las Vegas and both Katharine and Nicole will continue their education at Truckee Meadows Community College.

For more information on this year’s Nevada Dairy Farmers Culinary Scholarship, or the Nevada Dairy Farmers, please visit our website.

Disclaimer: The Nevada Dairy Farmers initially planned to host a cook-off in June 2023. We were unable to secure a location to hold the competition, so it was decided that we would forgo that component of the process, and therefore, we judged applicants based on the original submission criteria.

About The Nevada Dairy Farmers

The Nevada Dairy Farmers are a group of dairy producers and dedicated advocates who work together to promote responsible dairy farming, nutritional products, and the people who make it all happen, our farmers. Our mission is to promote the nutritional benefits and affordability of natural, nutrient-rich dairy products as part of a healthy lifestyle for youth, families, and adults.

The Dairy Council® of Nevada is a non-profit organization comprised of a team of dedicated professionals devoted to the promotion of agriculture, lifelong health, and the enjoyment of food. We work on behalf of Nevada’s Dairy Farm Families to provide timely, scientifically-based nutrition information to the media, health professionals, consumers, and others concerned about fostering a healthy diet in addition to promoting fun, community-based events to showcase dairy foods and dairy farmers.

For more information about The Nevada Dairy Farmers, visit nevadamilk.com or find us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/nevadamilk), Instagram (@nevadamilk) or TikTok (@nevadamilk).

