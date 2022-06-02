Nevada Dairy Farmers Award $15,000 in scholarship money to two winners (sponsored)

The Nevada Dairy Farmers & Dairy Council of Nevada is proud to announce that it has awarded $15,000 in scholarship money to two Nevada Dairy Farmers Culinary Scholarship recipients. These students were selected based on criteria that included their ability to create a dairy-based recipe, aspirations to advance their careers in culinary arts, and passion to maintain the integrity of dairy as a whole.

The first-place recipient, who will receive $10,000, is Gabrielle Bagtas, from Las Vegas, Nevada, and the second-place recipient, who will receive $5,000, is Jordan Valencia, from Reno, Nevada. This was the first year the scholarship was awarded.

“We launched this scholarship as part of our commitment to the students in Nevada and to providing them with nutrition education that includes the role milk and milk products play in their lives,” said Libby Lovig, General Manager of the Nevada Dairy Farmers. “It is a true honor to award this money to the recipients for their future in culinary-related fields and we look forward to seeing them thrive in their college years and beyond, hoping that they carry their passion for dairy along the way.”

Both students will move on to continue their culinary educations at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Truckee Meadows Community College respectively.

The Nevada Dairy Farmers initially planned to host a cook-off on June 28, 2022, at The Academy of Arts, Careers, and Technology. The applicant pool was smaller than anticipated so it they decided to forgo that component of the process, and therefore, we judged applicants based on the original submission criteria.

For more information on this year’s Nevada Dairy Farmers Culinary Scholarship, or the Nevada Dairy Farmers, please visit our website.

