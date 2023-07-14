95.7 F
Reno
Mosquito abatement planned for July 18

Washoe County Health District uses a helicopter to spread a biological larvicide in its mosquito abatement efforts. Image: WCHD
Washoe County will apply another round of mosquito larvicide over communities in the region Tuesday, July 18. The treatment will be applied by helicopter over North Valleys, Spanish Springs, south Reno and Washoe Valley areas in the early morning hours, weather permitting.

County officials said people outdoors in those areas should be aware of the treatment, which is a non-liquid, small pellet applied to wetland areas to treat mosquito larvae.

The larvicide used, Duplex-G, is a bacterial larvicide intended to reduce the number of mosquitos which can carry West Nile Virus. 

No cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Washoe County so far this year. Mosquito sampling hasn’t found any instances of the virus either.

Health officials say it’s still important for people to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquitos, That includes wearing loose-fitting clothing and using an EPA-recommended insect repellent. Mosquitos are most active during the morning and evening hours. 

One more larvicide application is planned for August.

Source: WCHD

