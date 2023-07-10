Former sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to ‘sexually motivated’ coercion by force against a minor

A former Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Brian Fisher, last week pleaded guilty to a single charge of “coercion with physical force or immediate threat of physical force – sexually motivated,” a felony.

The guilty plea is reduced from three charges he was arrested for in late 2021 – three counts of lewdness with a child under 14.

Fisher said the acts were sexually motivated. The assaults were alleged to have taken place between 2013 and 2015. The victim in the case requested that a no-contact order for Fisher be lifted last year.

The order was granted in September, according to court records.

Fisher waived his rights to a jury trial and faces up to six years in prison.

“I understand that the consequences of my plea of guilty are that I may be imprisoned for a period of 1-6 years in thee Nevada State Department of Corrections and that I am not eligible for probation unless a psychiatric or psychological evaluation is completed … [that] certifies that I do no represent a high risk to reoffend based upon a currently accepted standard of assessment,” his pleading notes.