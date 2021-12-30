Home > News > Crime News > Sheriff’s deputy arrested on three charges of lewdness with a child
Sheriff’s deputy arrested on three charges of lewdness with a child

By ThisIsReno
Washoe County Sheriff's deputy Brian Fisher mugshot.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brian Fisher was arrested yesterday on three counts of lewdness with a child under 14. He was put on leave without pay.

Sheriff Darin Balaam said he does not condone Fisher’s alleged behavior.

“Crimes against children are especially egregious, and must be investigated thoroughly and impartially,” he said. “Which is why, as soon as the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office learned of the allegations against Deputy Fisher – we asked for Sparks Police investigators to take over the case.”

Balaam said pending the results of an internal investigation, additional personnel actions may be taken against Fisher.

It’s the third arrest of a sheriff’s office employee this year. Sergeant Jason Wood was arrested in April for his second DUI and Sergeant Levi Smith in September was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, domestic battery and being an intoxicated pedestrian on a roadway.

