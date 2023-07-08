Former Army soldiers named Veterans of the Month

By Steven Ranson | Nevada News Group

Two Army veterans from northern Nevada were honored in late June as Veterans of the Month for July and August, respectively, in a ceremony at the Nevada State Capitol building’s Old Assembly Chambers.

Recognized at the ceremony were James Hanson, VOM for July, and William Grey, the honoree for August. According to the Nevada Department of Veteran Services, each veteran is recognized for his volunteer work that benefits and improves the lives of other Nevada veterans and their communities. Both veterans have an extensive record of community service.

Hanson, who reached the rank of specialist 5, served in Vietnam. His length of service in the Army was from 1965-1969. Based on his own treatment with the Reno VA (Veterans Administration) hospital’s physical and mental rehabilitation programs, he was hired by the hospital as a business services representative. He was also part of a group of veterans who founded the Vietnam Veterans of America Sierra Nevada Chapter 989.

According to the nomination form, Hanson was singled out for his volunteer service at the VA Medical Center and especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to his work at the VA Medical Center, Hanson was noted for his volunteer fundraising for the Honor Flight Nevada program that takes veterans to Washington, D.C. He was also a volunteer at the Nevada State Veterans Home in Sparks until restrictions implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic prevented volunteers from entering the facility.

Grey is also a member of VVA 989 and currently serves as the organization’s vice chair. He was in the Army from 1969-1971. He participates in the chapter’s color guard at community events, participates in four to five parades with his fellow Vietnam veterans, and volunteers for Silver State Industries and the Veterans Guest House.

The Army veteran is a financial and volunteer support of the chapter’s annual scholarship gala that provides scholarships for veteran students at Truckee Meadows Community College, Western Nevada College, and the University of Nevada, Reno.

During the holidays, Grey, a member of Reno Elks Lodge 597, takes an active role with the Holiday Gift Basket Program. Additionally, Grey volunteers for the Washoe County Amateur Radio Emergency Services in support of emergency operations during disasters and public events. He also volunteers as a camera operator for KNPB, Reno’s public broadcasting television station.