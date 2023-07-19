Beef burglar busted

A habitual offender was arrested last week after twice breaking into Midtown’s Brothers Barbecue and alleging stealing a massive amount of beef brisket.

Martin Escamilla, who was arrested Friday, is facing multiple burglary charges, including vehicle burglary, commercial burglary and violation of probation. He is alleged to have burgled a number of businesses.

“Detectives from the Burglary Unit had been investigating a series of burglaries that began in late April,” said Reno Police Sergeant Anthony Elges. “While working alongside patrol officers, the aforementioned suspect was linked to this series of both commercial and vehicle burglaries. The suspect was subsequently charged for those individual incidents.”

Brothers Barbecue has been posting surveillance video of the robberies after the business was broken into twice.

“Hopefully they prosecute him to the full extent that the law allows, as we weren’t the only business that he robbed/terrorized,” they posted on Instagram.

The local barbecue restaurant said, in the second incident, Escamilla stole about $1,300 worth of property. They then offered a $1,000 reward for Escamilla’s capture.

Brothers had to limit its brisket offerings when they were robbed the first time in April.

“Brisket so good you have to steal it before it’s done!” the company said online.

Bangkok Cuisine also said the Escamilla stole from them.

Public records show Escamilla was on probation while the alleged thievery occurred. He faced drug charges in 2021 and was said to “comply with sentencing” and was granted time-served in that case.

He was arrested again in 2022 and pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a controlled substance earlier this year. At one point he failed to appear in court in that case and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He also failed to appear for court for a misdemeanor charge this year, and a court. He failed to appear for court again in March of this year. A new warrant was issued for his arrest in April. He was in court May 3, and the Washoe County District Attorney’s office requested he remain in custody until an evaluation for substance abuse be completed.

He was ordered to attend substance abuse treatment for a minimum of one year and as well as domestic violence counseling. After being arrested last week on burglary charges, court records show he did not attend a review hearing because he “refused transport” from jail.