$5,000 in scholarships awarded to local students

Students attending Reno and Hug High Schools have been awarded $5,000 in scholarships by the Northern Nevada Math Club nonprofit. The Nevada Math scholarship program is designed to support high schoolers pursuing math-based careers.

The recipients are Reagan Morrell ($3,000), Sean Uz ($1,000) and Tony Park Yun ($1,000).

Morrell, who completed 11th grade this year, graduated early from Hug High School to study accounting at the University of Nevada, Reno. Her goal is to become a forensic accountant, and she has been involved in MathRocks! contests since 2016.

Uz graduated from Reno High School and will attend Georgia Tech in the fall to study computer science. He has been participating in MathRocks! since 2017. He said Nevada Math has taught him that math is not just a subject to study, but also a way of thinking that enables him to understand and appreciate the world on a deeper level.

Yun is a senior, also at Reno High, and has been participating in MathRocks! since 2018. He said he emphasizes the importance of math in various aspects of life, stating that it is necessary to make sense of our surroundings, from biology to statistics.

Nevada Math is a local nonprofit organization that aims to make math enjoyable and fulfilling for youth and adults.