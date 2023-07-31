64.3 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EducationFeaturedNews

$5,000 in scholarships awarded to local students

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Scholarship winners from left: Sean Uz, Reagan Morrell and Anthony Park Yun.
Scholarship winners from left: Sean Uz, Reagan Morrell and Anthony Park Yun.

Students attending Reno and Hug High Schools have been awarded $5,000 in scholarships by the Northern Nevada Math Club nonprofit. The Nevada Math scholarship program is designed to support high schoolers pursuing math-based careers.

The recipients are Reagan Morrell ($3,000), Sean Uz ($1,000) and Tony Park Yun ($1,000).

Morrell, who completed 11th grade this year, graduated early from Hug High School to study accounting at the University of Nevada, Reno. Her goal is to become a forensic accountant, and she has been involved in MathRocks! contests since 2016.

Uz graduated from Reno High School and will attend Georgia Tech in the fall to study computer science. He has been participating in MathRocks! since 2017. He said Nevada Math has taught him that math is not just a subject to study, but also a way of thinking that enables him to understand and appreciate the world on a deeper level.

Yun is a senior, also at Reno High, and has been participating in MathRocks! since 2018. He said he emphasizes the importance of math in various aspects of life, stating that it is necessary to make sense of our surroundings, from biology to statistics.

Nevada Math is a local nonprofit organization that aims to make math enjoyable and fulfilling for youth and adults.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Fire restrictions have been implemented in Northern Nevada

Government
Government agencies announced fire restrictions have been implemented in western Nevada for the summer of 2023.

Coney Island Burgers & Dogs has a New York state of mind

Food & Drink
Having grown up in New York, Debra Magnus knows how to make a good hot dog, and it’s the crux of Coney Island Burgers & Dogs on Warren Way.

Brit Floyd brings the machine to the Grand Sierra Resort (photos)

Arts & Entertainment
It looked like the Grand Theatre was close to being sold out for this mid-July Brit Floyd show.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Protest at Tahoe ice cream shop after owner makes ‘insensitive’ comments about Black Lives Matter

News
More than 50 demonstrators lined the street in front of Sweet Tahoe Time, an ice cream shop in Kings Beach, California, on Tuesday to protest the owner.

‘Lipstick on a Pig’: Mayor Schieve takes aim at downtown revitalization project 

Business
Mayor Hillary Schieve said the reason downtown has not been revitalized is because landlords are refusing to invest in updates and improvements. 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC