65.6 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentNews

Sparks council approves independent investigation of city manager

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz. City of Sparks Youtube video screenshot.
Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz. City of Sparks Youtube video screenshot.

The Sparks City Council Monday approved an independent investigation into its City Manager, Neil Krutz. Krutz barely held onto his job last month in a split council vote.

Sparks City Council member Dian VanderWell asked for the investigation after his contract extension was approved. She said she’s heard too many complaints about his tenure at the city. She was supported by Council member Charlene Bybee.

VanderWell also wanted his contract terminated last month following a poor annual performance review. She said she had concerns about Krutz’s performance despite 25 years of management experience and hours of leadership training each year.

“I’ve encouraged people to go to HR, and I’ve encouraged them to go to the mayor also, but the unfortunate part is we have employees here that do not feel comfortable doing that,” she said as to why she requested an outside investigation.

Past and present employees have expressed concerns about Krutz.

“I worked with Neil in his various positions within the department and got to witness firsthand his autocratic and ineffective leadership style and the morale issues it caused amongst the staff,” one wrote. “I unfortunately saw how Neil drove away many talented city staff and division leaders and took retaliatory actions against staff who disagreed with his positions.”

Another called Krutz a “liability and [a] morale killing person” who “would yell at and belittle the employees.”

Krutz did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication. His actions have led to ire among city union workers, as well as an ethics complaint.

The investigation will encourage complainants to report directly to the consultant in order to avoid any conflicts within the city. 

Sparks’ human resources director said that any complaints about Krutz would normally be investigated with the knowledge of Mayor Lawson. VanderWell said a third party would be more objective.

Council member Donald Abbot made the motion for “a complaint-driven investigation into the city manager and the performance of his duties under his contract as it relates to toxic leadership, negative employee survey results, employee morale, gender bias or whether the city manager is exercising the care skill and diligence of a reasonable, prudent executive.”

The council voted unanimously for the investigation. More details, such as the cost, are expected to be covered in a future meeting.

Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

City boasts progress on outreach to the unsheltered

Government
City of Reno officials say outreach to those living unsheltered has seen improvement in the past year.

Performance Pipe–Reno earns safety award from Nevada’s Safety Consultation and Training Section (sponsored)

Sponsored
The Nevada Safety Consultation and Training Section recognizes Performance Pipe-Reno, a division of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, for successful renewal into the Voluntary Protection Program.

A’s ballpark bill stalled in Nevada Senate as lawmakers skeptical of another stadium subsidy

Government
The Nevada State Assembly is scheduled on Tuesday to hear presentations for a proposed $380 million public assistance package for the Oakland A’s — despite the bill itself having not yet cleared the Senate.

Popular

Schellraiser has risen (photos)

Arts & Entertainment
Eastern Nevada's Schellraiser festival brought international bands to the small town of McGill. Now in its second year, the festival blew minds.

I’m walking away from my childhood dream of being a teacher (opinion) 

Education
A Washoe County School District teacher sounds off on why she is leaving the public education profession.

A Washoe County health inspector filed a sexual harassment complaint. She then became the target of an investigation.

Government
Kat Olson received a $71,000 settlement from the Washoe County Health District after she filed a harassment complaint -- and after the county launched an investigation against her.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC