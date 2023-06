Photos by Mark Hernandez and Bob Conrad

The Debauch-a-Reno festival was held this past weekend at Wingfield Park. Bands such as The Mummies, The Kids, Eddie and The Subtitles, The Zeros and more played the festival at the downtown park and the Cypress June 16 to 18.

Part two of the festival takes place July 14 at Piper’s Opera House in Virginia City.

The festival was first organized in 2008 as a celebration for Sticker Guy’s 15th anniversary. It is held every five years.