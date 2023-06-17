Council recap: Transportation contract for seniors approved

The Reno City Council this week approved a contract with Neighbor Network of Northern Nevada (N4) to support transportation services for seniors living in Reno in an amount of $200,000.

The program includes vouchers for Uber and Lyft at a value of $80 per month, training and a service that allows seniors who are not entirely tech savvy to order an Uber or Lyft with the help of someone over the phone.

The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act as well as local funds.

Councilmember Devon Reese said the program is very important to Reno seniors, but that more needs to be done to ensure drivers are trained in service animal transport.

Volunteers of America granted $1 million contract

Council approved an agreement with Volunteers of America for the Village on Sage Street in the amount of $1 million. The funds come from local and ARPA funding.

Council initially approved this allocation to the Village on Sage Street on March 8, 2023.

The questions about the project, however, were pet related.

Reno City Council member Naomi Duerr.

Council member Naomi Duerr questioned staff on whether or not pets were being allowed at the property. Duerr said she had asked that 25% of rooms be set aside specifically for individuals with pets.

“I’m always thinking of the pets in every scenario,” Duerr said.

Duerr said that the reason it is so important to include pet accommodations in shelters is because many unhoused individuals will not leave their pets behind, which causes challenges in receiving help.

“One of the scenarios has to be the roles of pets or service animals in our unsheltered population, and their resistance to moving places because they can’t bring their pet,” she said. “That’s why I’m so passionate about this option and I was wondering how it was working.”

Housing Manager Monica Cochran said they would look into it.

“I don’t know the status of pets there,” Cochran said. “I know there are some folks there who had service pets but we’ll have to check.”

The vote to approve the contract was unanimous.

Moana Springs solar project

A contract of just over $1 million was awarded to Sierra Nevada Construction for parking lot reconstruction project at 240 West Moana Lane — the next step an NV Energy’s solar program.

“What this will do is generate electricity through solar panels on our covered parking lot and then residents who live near there will be able to apply annually to get a lower cost solar energy from this facility,” Duerr said.

She said the site was selected due to the surrounding area which includes a mixed area with lower income residents.

“This is the first community solar project in Northern Nevada,” Duerr added. “So it’s remarkable. We’ve talked about community solar for a very long time.”

However, the Moana Springs parking lot is in very poor condition and must be reconstructed in order to bring it up to code prior to the construction of the solar carports.

The parking lot reconstruction will not only include the driveway, sidewalk and pavement, but will also create new pedestrian accommodations from the right-of-way, a new ADA ramp, new irrigation and landscaping, and stormwater improvements.

“It seems important … we’re trying to hold off our climate change impacts, and it seems whenever possible, we should be encouraging other developers to do this as well,” Duerr said. “I would love to see this expanded.”

Construction is scheduled for July 2023.

Employee cost of living adjustments approved

Several cost of living adjustments were approved for city employees. Mid-management employees of the Reno Municipal Court were granted a salary increase of 2.5%, and employees in the marshal classifications were given a 3.625% increase. Both are effective July 14, 2023.

Unrepresented hourly employees were granted an increase of 2.5% effective July 14, 2023.

Mid-management employees were also granted an increase of 2.5%, and in addition to the salary increase, the NV PERS contribution rate is increasing by a total of 3.75%, also effective July 14, 2023.

Police and fire personnel were granted an increase of 2.5% for employees in the regular PERS fund, and a 3.625% increase for employees in the Police/Fire PERS fund, effective July 14, 2023.

Affordable housing granted $1 million in sewer reduction costs

The council approved a sewer reduction cost of just over $1 million for the Vintage at Redfield Apartments.

The apartments are an affordable housing project which includes 223 units that will be income restricted at or below 60% of the area median income.

Vintage at Redfield is located at the northeast corner of Baker Lane and Redfield Parkway.

Affordable housing projects are allowed to ask for reduced sewer fees in exchange for providing affordable housing.

Sewer subsidies for affordable housing have been approved for $4.5 million to date.

With the inclusion of the Vintage at Redialed, the total affordable units created by the program are 1,244.