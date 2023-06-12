66.7 F
City releases Swan Lake PFAS contamination data: What do they mean?

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Swan Lake press conference. Image: Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Swan Lake press conference. Image: Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.

The City of Reno last week released its test results of PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” found in the North Valleys’ Swan Lake. Officials in April held a press conference to discuss the contamination.

The data has now been released, and officials since Friday have not answered questions about the test results or what they mean.

This Is Reno is publishing the test results below. We are seeking data and environmental scientists to help us interpret how much contamination may be in Swan Lake.

This post is outside of our paywall. We welcome input from those who have expertise in these maters who can explain what these data show.

Click to enlarge the images, or go to the data tables at the links below. Readers may also contact us directly.

Click to enlarge this image, or get the data table here.
Click to enlarge this image, or get the data table here.
Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

