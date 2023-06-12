City releases Swan Lake PFAS contamination data: What do they mean?

The City of Reno last week released its test results of PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” found in the North Valleys’ Swan Lake. Officials in April held a press conference to discuss the contamination.

The data has now been released, and officials since Friday have not answered questions about the test results or what they mean.

This Is Reno is publishing the test results below. We are seeking data and environmental scientists to help us interpret how much contamination may be in Swan Lake.

We welcome input from those who have expertise in these maters who can explain what these data show.