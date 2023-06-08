Bowling championship rescheduled to 2028

Reno City Council members Wednesday approved rescheduling the U.S. Bowling Congress’s Women’s Championship scheduled for 2025 to 2028, and the 2030 event to 2033.

Reno-Sparks Visitors Authority’s Vice President of Sales Mike Larragueta said the change of dates was to create a break so the city wasn’t hosting the same tournament in back-to-back years.

Reno is scheduled to host the Women’s Championship in 2024.

“What we have seen is when you have three consecutive years of the Open Women’s Women’s we tend to struggle a little bit in terms of the registrations and signups, so the USBC approached us in order to maintain momentum…and have registration numbers up for bowlers,” Larragueta said.

Council member Naomi Duerr said the change made sense to reduce “location fatigue” and a drop-off in registrations.

Council member Jenny Brekhus said bowlers no longer come to the bowling stadium, and that the facility is a “drag.”

“I’m incredulous that we continue to amend and commit this facility for them to have a lockbox on without even understanding what they’re doing on their side of the deal,” she said. “They’re really freeloading lease holders, and we let them.”

In years when the bowling stadium is not used for bowling tournaments, the city must still cover the building costs, Brekhus added. She asked for details on what a deal with the bowlers is doing for the city.

Larragueta said since 2012 USBC has produced nearly 500 cash room nights, over $3.5 million in room tax for Washoe County, more 224,000 bowlers visiting the region and an economic impact of over $455 million.

Mayor Hillary Schieve said she too has had issues with the facility, and that she has been fighting for the inclusion of Esports into the facility for many years.

However, she disagreed with Brekhus, and stated that bowlers are not to blame.

“I would say ‘thank you’ to the bowlers. Without them, what does that look like? Then we’re really in trouble,” Schieve said. “I flew in the other night, and there were actually a lot of bowlers, which was really great. They were really excited to come back, which is a good thing.”

Schieve said the stadium has been used for other events such as haunted houses. Meow Wolf, a popular experimental art space with locations in several cities throughout the west, has reached out for the property as well.

Council member Devon Reese said he believed the bowlers have the largest economic impact of any group that comes to Reno.

Council voted to approve the amendment to change the dates of the championships, with Brekhus voting against.