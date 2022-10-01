Junkee opens haunted house at National Bowling Stadium (photos)

Photos by Cesar Lopez

The crew at Junkee Clothing Exchange has apparently been stockpiling creepy things for the past 15 years, a frightening amount even. This year they’ve decided to move it all to the National Bowling Stadium for Junkee’s Dark Corner Haunted House, an immersive experience that opens Friday, Sept. 30.

This Is Reno’s Cesar Lopez got a first look at some of the nightmare fuel and terrifying live characters that make up this Halloween-season attraction during a preview night reception. Check out what you can expect in the gallery below.

The Dark Corner Haunted House is open Friday – Sunday through the end of October, plus a bonus Thursday on Oct. 27. More information and advance tickets are at https://www.darkcornerhaunt.com/about.