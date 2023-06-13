13 students set to graduate from Redfield Academy (sponsored)

Redfield Academy is excited to celebrate 13 extraordinary students in the 2023 graduating class. Since its inception in 2014, Redfield has celebrated 89 graduates from the program and is available to students who are at risk of not graduating due to insufficient credits. This year’s graduates are:

Tehya Mae Armijo Alsobrook

Cruz Cazares

Mashay Jean Dantzler

Antonio Fisher III

Nichele Hooks

Leonardo Salgado Lozano

Savannah Sepulveda

Samuel Mark Swiedom

Paulina Cervantes

Viviann DeBurle

Andre Smith

Logan Morales

Lyndsie Mauwee

“To the Redfield Academy Class of 2023, congratulations on your graduation! Your strength and determination in the face of hardships have been truly inspiring. Remember your resilience, believe in yourselves, and embrace the power of perseverance. Surround yourselves with positive influences, take care of your well-being, and cherish the lessons learned,” said Lacey Keele, Program Manager, The Children’s Cabinet. “As you step into the world, may you shine brightly, make a positive impact, and fulfill your dreams. The future awaits your brilliance, and I have no doubt that you will exceed all expectations. And never forget we always love seeing you back to share your experiences.”

Redfield Academy is an on-site high school at the Wilbur D. May Youth Center that provides a small setting, with teacher attention (1:12 ratio) and fewer distractions, the opportunity for students to develop goals and move at their own pace, access to family counseling, food and financial support, safe transportation, career mentorship, and weekly P.E. and team-building activities.

When: Thursday, June 15th from 4pm – 7pm

Where: McKinley Arts & Culture Center, 925 Riverside Dr, Reno, NV 89503

For more information about The Children’s Cabinet, please visit www.childrenscabinet.org.

About The Children’s Cabinet

Established in Reno 1985, The Children’s Cabinet exists to keep children safe and families together by offering services and resources that address unmet needs. The organization represents a unique and effective collaboration between the private sector and public agencies in Nevada. The Children’s Cabinet helps more than 10,000 families annually with a wide range of services: basic needs, child care resources, education, work experience programs, crisis intervention, and family counseling. As a non-profit agency, The Children’s Cabinet relies on community support to provide programs and services at no charge to children and their families.

