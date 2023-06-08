65.9 F
The Children’s Cabinet hosts 2023 Nevada Business Symposium (sponsored)

Nevada Business Symposium. Image courtesy of The Children's Cabinet. Used with permission.

You are invited to join The Children’s Cabinet at the 2023 Nevada Business Symposium

August 24th at the Grand Sierra Resort, The Children’s Cabinet will be hosting the 2023 Nevada Business Symposium. Join 300+ industry executives and elected officials and analyze high impact strategies to support working families to build a stronger workforce and economy. 

The 2023 Nevada Business Symposium is designed to engage industry executives and community leaders across the state in analyzing the return on investment of supporting family-friendly workforce policies and the effects of early education on Nevada’s workforce and economic growth. Through informational sessions on Nevada’s economic outlook, current workforce issues, and family-friendly policies to increase recruitment and retention, you will expand and deepen your understanding of how early care and education intersect with your community, your business, your employees, and Nevada’s economic vitality.

Registration is NOW OPEN. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-business-symposium-tickets-505460063657 to secure your spot. 

About The Children’s Cabinet

Established in Reno 1985, The Children’s Cabinet exists to keep children safe and families together by offering services and resources that address unmet needs. The organization represents a unique and effective collaboration between the private sector and public agencies in Nevada. The Children’s Cabinet helps more than 10,000 families annually with a wide range of services: basic needs, child care resources, education, work experience programs, crisis intervention, and family counseling. As a non-profit agency, The Children’s Cabinet relies on community support to provide programs and services at no charge to children and their families.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

