73.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Courts & CrimeFeaturedNews

Reno Police sergeant demoted after shooting into fleeing vehicle (video)

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Screenshot from the edited Reno Police video on Youtube.
Screenshot from the edited Reno Police video on Youtube.

Former Reno Police Sergeant Carlos Valles was demoted after he shot at a fleeing vehicle in the fall of 2021. 

Shooting into vehicles is “generally prohibited” by RPD’s use-of-force policies. 

“Discharging a firearm at or from a moving vehicle is generally prohibited and may only be used under the most extreme circumstances,” the policy states.

Police officials said at the time a suspect was “prowling.” Home security camera footage shows the suspect knocking on the door of a home near Idlewild Park in the afternoon and again in the evening. 

When officers located the suspect that night, he refused to roll down his window during a traffic stop. 

Valles tried to break his car window “believing the suspect may have committed a crime at the reporting party’s residence,” according to RPD Deputy Chief Oliver Miller.  

Valles was allegedly dragged by the suspect’s vehicle about 300 feet after reaching into the crack of the window after the window failed to shatter. He repeatedly ordered the suspect to stop. Once free, the sergeant shot three times into the rear of the vehicle as it fled. 

The suspect was later found with a gunshot wound at Virginia Lake. 

City Manager Doug Thornley said Valles did not follow policies.

“He failed to comply with our policies for the discharge of a weapon,” he told This Is Reno.

Former Police Chief Jason Soto and command staff approved the demotion from sergeant to officer in lieu of being fired. Valles was on paid leave pending investigation.

Suspect missing, Sheriff’s Office denies records request

At the time of the incident, RPD’s spokesperson said all questions about the shooting should be directed to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO’s then-public information officer Sarah Johns would not respond to any questions about the incident, including who the suspect was and what charges he was facing, details that are public information.

WCSO last week denied a records order seeking a copy of its report on the shooting, which has been forwarded to the Washoe County District Attorney’s office. The DA’s office said to request the records through WCSO.

Law enforcement agencies typically refuse all public records requests for investigations that are not completed. WCSO, however, has completed its review of the incident and denied the request for information anyway. 

“The District Attorney will release a final determination of facts in this case,” Sheriff’s Sgt. West Urban wrote in an email. “I’m not comfortable releasing anything until their investigation is complete.”

Michelle Bays with the DA’s office, said the suspect in the case is missing, so a final report on the incident has not been completed.

“In cases where there is a related criminal prosecution, the OIS review takes place after that process has completed,” she said. “In this case, the Sheriff’s Office submitted a warrant request last fall and the suspect is still outstanding.”

Because the suspect is missing, and an arrest has not been made, there is no final report.

“Due to this delay, we are evaluating whether we can begin that review before an arrest is made,” Bays added. “The concern is in avoiding an ethical violation of making extra-judicial comments about an offender before any trial were to take place. As in all [officer shooting] cases, once completed, the final report will  be released to the public.”

Edited Reno Police video below

Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Nevada becomes latest to enhance penalties for election worker intimidation after statewide exodus

Government
Those who harass, intimidate or use force on election workers performing their duties in Nevada could soon face up to four years in prison under a new law signed by the Western swing state's Republican governor on Tuesday.

Reno Air Races seeks to move annual event.

Events
The Reno Air Racing Association today announced it is seeking bids from airports and localities to partner on future air-racing events. 

Downtown Reno makeover: DRP’s Ambassador Team leads the way (sponsored)

Sponsored
The DRP Ambassadors remain focused on their mission. To transform the downtown into a dynamic and vibrant community. One that’s equitable, economically diverse, sustainable, inclusive, and resilient.

Popular

Sparks firefighter claims self defense in encounter with 84-year-old woman who ended up hospitalized

Courts & Crime
Sparks Firefighter Timothy Egan and the City of Sparks are seeking to have a civil case filed against Egan dismissed.

Washoe County students are learning Paiute language thanks to Native programming 

Education
One way that the local Paiute culture is being made accessible in schools is through Paiute language courses available at some high schools in the district.

Economic wins redefining Downtown Reno, Nevada (sponsored)

Sponsored
Major economic wins and noteworthy developments continue to reshape downtown Reno. Growing on momentum gained during the pandemic, Reno has defied the odds.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC