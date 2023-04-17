44 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Take 5 Oil Change opens first ground-up development in Nevada (sponsored)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Take 5 Oil Change is now open on S. Virginia Street. Image credit Todd Abbott. Used with permission.

Stay-in-your-car oil change services company continues Western expansion

Automotive Service Holdings, LLC (ASH), a franchisee of Take 5 Oil Change, opened its second location on March 31. This franchised site in Reno, NV at the intersection of Virginia St and Neil Rd next to Sonic is the first ground up Take 5 Oil Change center in Nevada. 

ASH is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and is led by a team with extensive experience in property development, business management, and hospitality. ASH has future plans to open more Take 5 Oil Change stores in the region.

Take 5’s “stay in your car 10-minute oil change” service resonates with customers who are looking for stellar service and convenience. Take 5 Oil Change is open seven days a week with hours from 7AM to 7PM Monday through Friday, 8AM to 6PM on Saturday, and 9AM to 5PM on Sunday.

Speaking of service, Take 5 Oil Change has a Partner Perks program, which is described as a “great employee benefit for employers seeking to provide their workers with access to quality oil changes paired with fast and friendly customer service.” 

The Partner Perks program allows local businesses to access competitive rates that cover an entire organization’s workforce. To participate, employees can sign up for free to get fast and discounted oil changes at the new shop at 6300 S Virginia Street in Reno, NV.

The shop is offering a $15 grand opening discount and has other ongoing offers like a 25% military discount, a 15% discount for ride-share and app-based delivery drivers and the capability to service fleets.

“We’re excited to have Take 5 Oil Change as our neighbors on Virginia Street. I see our customers stopping at Sonic and then driving over to Take 5 to sit in their car, eat their food and have their car serviced all in a matter of minutes so they can go on with their days,” said Taylor Cain, franchisee of Sonic in Northern Nevada.

About Take 5 Oil Change
Established in 1984, Take 5 Oil Change® is a quick lube service featuring a unique drive-thru concept that allows customers to never leave the comfort of their car. The brand offers an on average 10-minute oil change service and ancillary services such as air filter replacement, wiper blade changes, and coolant exchanges. Take 5 has more than 800 company-owned and franchised service centers throughout the United States and Canada. Take 5 Oil Change is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. For more information, visit www.take5oilchange.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Five things to do this week: Hot rod stuff and a festival of colors

Arts & Entertainment 0
There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Here are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our calendar.

Misinformation attempts to rewrite the Holocaust

Culture & History 0
It had been widely accepted after World War II the Nazis were responsible for the reprehensible atrocities that swept through the camps until 2011 when a Polish historian published an account accusing the Poles of hunting down and murdering their Jewish neighbors.

Stranded Among Friends: ‘Come From Away’ at the Pioneer

Arts & Entertainment 0
Come From Away was the latest entry in the Broadway Comes to Reno series, and for such a thematic downer, it uplifted in the best of ways.

Popular

Public commenter removed from school board meeting following discussion of ‘restorative practices’

Education 0
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved the purchase of a “Restorative Practices for Educators” training. The agenda item led to the removal of a public commenter who didn't like the training -- and started screaming about it.

Mayor blasts ward-only voting after legislature fails to advance city’s charter bill 

Government 0
The city of Reno’s charter bill will not advance in the legislature. That’s according to a city staff member who said there was no political will in Carson City to see the bill pass.

Downvoted items on Cares Campus, election issues reappear on Washoe County commission agenda

Government 0
The Washoe Board of County Commissioners tomorrow will revisit major spending for Nevada Cares Campus improvements and review of election processes.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC