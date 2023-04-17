Take 5 Oil Change opens first ground-up development in Nevada (sponsored)

Stay-in-your-car oil change services company continues Western expansion

Automotive Service Holdings, LLC (ASH), a franchisee of Take 5 Oil Change, opened its second location on March 31. This franchised site in Reno, NV at the intersection of Virginia St and Neil Rd next to Sonic is the first ground up Take 5 Oil Change center in Nevada.

ASH is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and is led by a team with extensive experience in property development, business management, and hospitality. ASH has future plans to open more Take 5 Oil Change stores in the region.

Take 5’s “stay in your car 10-minute oil change” service resonates with customers who are looking for stellar service and convenience. Take 5 Oil Change is open seven days a week with hours from 7AM to 7PM Monday through Friday, 8AM to 6PM on Saturday, and 9AM to 5PM on Sunday.

Speaking of service, Take 5 Oil Change has a Partner Perks program, which is described as a “great employee benefit for employers seeking to provide their workers with access to quality oil changes paired with fast and friendly customer service.”

The Partner Perks program allows local businesses to access competitive rates that cover an entire organization’s workforce. To participate, employees can sign up for free to get fast and discounted oil changes at the new shop at 6300 S Virginia Street in Reno, NV.

The shop is offering a $15 grand opening discount and has other ongoing offers like a 25% military discount, a 15% discount for ride-share and app-based delivery drivers and the capability to service fleets.

“We’re excited to have Take 5 Oil Change as our neighbors on Virginia Street. I see our customers stopping at Sonic and then driving over to Take 5 to sit in their car, eat their food and have their car serviced all in a matter of minutes so they can go on with their days,” said Taylor Cain, franchisee of Sonic in Northern Nevada.

About Take 5 Oil Change

Established in 1984, Take 5 Oil Change® is a quick lube service featuring a unique drive-thru concept that allows customers to never leave the comfort of their car. The brand offers an on average 10-minute oil change service and ancillary services such as air filter replacement, wiper blade changes, and coolant exchanges. Take 5 has more than 800 company-owned and franchised service centers throughout the United States and Canada. Take 5 Oil Change is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. For more information, visit www.take5oilchange.com.

