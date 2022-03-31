Home > News > Health > Switch to electric vehicles could save billions of dollars and hundreds of lives in Nevada, says report
Switch to electric vehicles could save billions of dollars and hundreds of lives in Nevada, says report

By ThisIsReno
Image: DCBel via Unsplash

by April Corbin Girnus, Nevada Current

A widespread transition to electric vehicles could save nearly 700 lives and $7.5 billion in public health spending in Nevada between 2020 and 2050, according to a new report by the American Lung Association.

The ALA report attempts to calculate the benefits of a national shift to 100% sale of zero-emission passenger cars and light-duty trucks by 2035 and 100% sale of zero-emission medium- and heavy duty trucks by 2040.

Nationally, that move to electric vehicles would generate $1.2 trillion in health benefits and $1.7 trillion in additional climate benefits over three decades, including avoiding 110,000 premature deaths, 3 million asthma attacks and more than 13 million workdays lost.

The report notes Nevada is one of 15 states that has embraced the stronger-than-national standards set by California regarding zero emission cars and light-duty trucks. But Nevada has not adopted similar zero emission standards for medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Only five other states — Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Washington — have, according to the ALA report.

A 2021 “State of the Air” report placed both the Las Vegas and Reno metropolitan areas on the top 25 cities most polluted by short-term particles.

Nevada Current is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nevada Current maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Hugh Jackson for questions: [email protected] Follow Nevada Current on Facebook and Twitter.

