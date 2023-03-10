New study reveals over 19% of Nevadans who gamble are at high risk for problem gambling and gambling addiction (sponsored)

Funded by the State of Nevada’s Problem Gambling Services, UNLV International Gaming Institute sheds new insight leading into Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas International Gaming Institute (IGI) has released a summary of new findings on gambling risks and behaviors among Nevadans. Summary findings from the study reveal that 19.7% of Nevadans who have gambled in the past year have high risk of developing problem gambling and gambling addiction.

The research is funded by the State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services’ Problem Gambling Services. Project Worth, a program the state’s Problem Gambling Services, joins the effort to share vital information to aid the underserved population who suffers from problems with gambling by connecting Nevadans to free and low-cost help.

“When evaluating the results of this study, the data made it clear that a number of Nevadans need help for problem gambling,” said Andrea Dassopoulos, researcher at UNLV IGI. “This highlights the support services needed and offered by the state to ensure people have access to the resources they need should they find themselves in a position of needing support.”

The entirety of the research titled Gambling Behaviors and Risks of Nevadans will be published June 30, 2023 via the Department of Health and Human Services Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health website. It will fulfill a need for ongoing and updated data that continues to define the prevalence of problem gambling and gambling addiction in the state; 2002 was the last time a prevalence study was conducted in Nevada.

Although problem gambling is a diagnosable mental health issue, it can still go unnoticed and untreated. That’s why it’s important to know the signs, which can include:

Increasing preoccupation with gambling and a need to bet more money more frequently

“Chasing” losses, which means betting even more to try to recoup previous losses

Restlessness/irritability when trying to stop gambling

Lying to loved ones, coworkers, and others about the extent of gambling activities

Gambling to escape other emotional problems, such as guilt, anxiety or depression

“Much like substance and alcohol abuse, problem gambling can destroy lives if left untreated,” said Alan Feldman, chair of the Nevada Advisory Committee of Problem Gambling (ACPG). “It’s an issue that’s often misunderstood and stigmatized – this collaboration with UNLV IGI and their research experts is a vital partnership that can help move us forward to provide needed resources for Nevadans who may be struggling.”

There are four state-funded treatment centers – two in southern Nevada and two in northern Nevada – that provide professional counseling to those who struggle with gambling issues. Assistance is also available to family members or others to help them cope with the gambling behavior of a loved one. State-funded treatment centers can be found on the Project Worth website.

The counseling and help provided by the state-funded centers has proven effective. A study of people in treatment, also conducted by the UNLV IGI, found that over 95% of those who received professional help felt they were better able to control their lives after just 30 days of treatment.

The Project Worth website features a free, confidential quiz to help assess risk for problem gambling issues. It also connects people to the Nevada Council on Problem Gambling, a local resource that provides information about gambling disorders; the National Council on Problem Gambling’s online chat service and 24-hour call or text helpline; and to Nevada 2-1-1, a site committed to helping Nevadans connect with the services they need.

About Project Worth

Project Worth is part of the State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Problem Gambling Services and uses the guidance of the Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling. This is a state-funded online tool designed to connect Nevadans to free and low-cost problem gambling treatment resources. Project Worth’s top priority is to encourage Nevadans to seek treatment for problem gambling to enhance the safety, health and welfare of all Nevadans. Project Worth is supported by the Nevada State Division of Public and Behavioral Health through Workorder 6570 from Revolving Account for the Prevention and Treatment of Problem Gambling. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Division. For more information about Project Worth, visit ProjectWorthNV.org.

About University of Nevada, Las Vegas International Gaming Institute

UNLV International Gaming Institute (IGI) has provided research-based solutions, cutting-edge insights, and executive education to the gaming industry for more than 28 years. It houses several centers and initiatives focused on key needs in the global gambling world, including responsible gambling initiatives, the Center for Gaming Innovation, the International Center for Gaming Regulation, and the Expanding the Leaderverse initiative. Each of these addresses a vital need in the global gaming industry. For more information, please visit igi.unlv.edu.

