Behavioral Health NV encourages Nevadans struggling with opioid use to find hope (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

In honor of National Recovery Month, Behavioral Health NV reminds Nevadans struggling with an opioid dependency that hope is available. Behavioral Health NV’s new campaign, I Never Thought, promotes messages of hope for people struggling with opioid addiction and directs them to addiction recovery treatment providers around the state, national addiction resources, and specialized resources for veterans, expectant mothers, and families helping loved ones overcome addiction.

Behavioral Health NV

Opioid abuse is prevalent across America and in our Nevada communities. Previously sponsored by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), National Recovery Month is now sponsored by Faces & Voices of Recovery to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services, like services for gambling problems, can enable those with mental and substance use disorders to live health and rewarding lives.

Behavioral Health NV is part of the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health. In addition to more than 150 mental health and substance use disorder treatment centers, Behavioral Health NV connects Nevadans to resources for parents, family members, pregnant women, veterans and more. It also directs users to Nevada 2-1-1, a site committed to helping Nevadans connect with the services they need.

“National Recovery Month is a great time to celebrate those who have taken steps towards recovery while encouraging others to do the same,” said Kim Riggs, DPBH Health Program Specialist. “Behavioral Health NV is meant to connect Nevadans to every resource available to help them recover from a substance use disorder. We have resources for everyone, including veterans, pregnant women, parents and teens.”

Behavioral Health NV is funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration State Opioid Response grant number SOR: 6H79T1081732-01M003 and managed by the University of Nevada Reno Center for the Application of Substance Abuse Technologies (UNR CASAT) under the advice of the Nevada State Division of Public and Behavioral Health. To learn more about Behavioral Health NV, or find resources for yourself or a loved one, visit behavioralhealthnv.org/get-help.

About Behavioral Health NV

Behavioral Health NV is part of the State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public and Behavioral Health. This is a state-funded online tool designed to connect Nevadans to opioid recovery resources. Behavioral Health NV’s top priority is to encourage Nevadans to seek treatment for an opioid dependency to enhance the safety, health and welfare of all Nevadans. Behavioral Health NV is funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration State Opioid Response grant number SOR: 6H79T1081732-01M003 and managed by the University of Nevada Reno Center for the Application of Substance Abuse Technologies (UNR CASAT) under the advice of the Nevada State Division of Public and Behavioral Health. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Division. For more information about Behavioral Health NV, visit behavioralhealthnv.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.