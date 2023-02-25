39.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentPolitics

Senators seek benefits fraud protection for veterans 

By: Steve Ranson

Date:

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto speaks to local child care advocates at The Children's Cabinet on Jan. 27, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto speaks to local child care advocates at The Children's Cabinet on Jan. 27, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., have  introduced bipartisan legislation to protect veterans from benefits fraud. 

According to their media release, about 9% or more than 200,000 residents according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs are military veterans, and in recent years, both senators said the number of fraud attacks against veterans and their families has soared with many experiencing financial losses totaling into the millions of dollars.

The Preventing Crimes Against Veterans Act creates a new criminal offense for fraudulent schemes targeting veterans, subjecting fraudsters to a fine and/or five years in prison.  

“Protecting Nevadans from fraud has been a top priority for me throughout my career, and we’ve got to do more to ensure that fraudsters and criminals who rip off our veterans aren’t let off the hook,” Masto said. “I’m pleased to work with Senator Rubio to protect our veterans and hold these fraudsters accountable.”

Rubio said legislation needs to crack down on criminals who prey on veterans.

“It is sick to scam and rip off the men and women who have bravely served our country,” Rubio added.

As the former top law enforcement official in Nevada, Cortez Masto has been a leading voice in the fight to protect consumers from fraud, and she’s championed efforts to ensure our veterans and their families have access to the benefits they’ve earned. 

The former Nevada attorney general, who served from 2007-2015, pushed back against the Trump administration’s efforts to leave consumers without damage compensation. She has also led legislation to encourage whistleblowers to report fraud to the CFPB and to help protect homeowners. 

Cortez Masto also helped with the passage of the PACT Act to ensure veterans can get access to care and treatment of which they are entitled in the wake of toxic exposures during their service to our country. 

In December of 2021, Cortez Masto’s legislation to protect VA benefits for student veterans was signed into law. She has also introduced bipartisan legislation to make it easier for veterans who have a service-related medical condition to get the benefits they are owed.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson is Editor Emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Reno’s Turkish community seeks solidarity, support after deadly earthquakes

Culture & History 0
On Feb. 6, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked southeast Turkey and Syria, but the effects could be felt thousands of miles to the west in Reno, Nevada. 

REMSA Health announces board of directors (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
REMSA Health has announced its board of directors, including new members Michael Pagni, JD; Cora Case, CMA; Chris Nicholas, FACHE; and Derrick Glum, MBA, FACHE.

All signs point to Nevada for Sydney Martinez, founder of Song Dog Silver

Business 0
After spending a decade or so exploring the ins and outs of Nevada, Sydney Martinez found a way to channel her adventurous spirit into a physical item, creating hat pins, scarf slides, bolos, money clips and jewelry from the stones discovered on her ventures.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC