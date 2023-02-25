Senators seek benefits fraud protection for veterans 

U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., have introduced bipartisan legislation to protect veterans from benefits fraud.

According to their media release, about 9% or more than 200,000 residents according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs are military veterans, and in recent years, both senators said the number of fraud attacks against veterans and their families has soared with many experiencing financial losses totaling into the millions of dollars.

The Preventing Crimes Against Veterans Act creates a new criminal offense for fraudulent schemes targeting veterans, subjecting fraudsters to a fine and/or five years in prison.

“Protecting Nevadans from fraud has been a top priority for me throughout my career, and we’ve got to do more to ensure that fraudsters and criminals who rip off our veterans aren’t let off the hook,” Masto said. “I’m pleased to work with Senator Rubio to protect our veterans and hold these fraudsters accountable.”

Rubio said legislation needs to crack down on criminals who prey on veterans.

“It is sick to scam and rip off the men and women who have bravely served our country,” Rubio added.

As the former top law enforcement official in Nevada, Cortez Masto has been a leading voice in the fight to protect consumers from fraud, and she’s championed efforts to ensure our veterans and their families have access to the benefits they’ve earned.

The former Nevada attorney general, who served from 2007-2015, pushed back against the Trump administration’s efforts to leave consumers without damage compensation. She has also led legislation to encourage whistleblowers to report fraud to the CFPB and to help protect homeowners.

Cortez Masto also helped with the passage of the PACT Act to ensure veterans can get access to care and treatment of which they are entitled in the wake of toxic exposures during their service to our country.

In December of 2021, Cortez Masto’s legislation to protect VA benefits for student veterans was signed into law. She has also introduced bipartisan legislation to make it easier for veterans who have a service-related medical condition to get the benefits they are owed.