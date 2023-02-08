Roundabout announces ownership of Franco Baking Company (sponsored)

MaryBeth and Colin Smith, local business owners of Roundabout Catering, Smith and River, Tannenbaum Events Center and The Meadows events venue, have announced the acquisition of Franco Baking Company.

For more than 50 years, Franco Baking Company has been producing freshly baked bread at its facility in Sparks, Nevada. With years of dedication to the family-owned and operated business, the Gant family developed an extensive line of bread products to serve northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe, including restaurants and grocery chains.

“We are thrilled to continue the legacy of this incredible company,” said Colin Smith. “Both companies are family-owned local businesses, and together, we have shared these core values with our employees, customers and community partners for many years.”

The Smiths will continue operating Franco Baking Company under the same name and will continue producing its existing products, including French bread, sourdough bread, hamburger and hot dog buns, sandwich and dinner rolls and sliced breads. Roundabout will retain Franco Baking Company’s 48 employees. Franco services approximately 600 customer accounts, including 134 Port of Subs locations.

“We not only want to carry on the quality of Franco breads, but we also wanted to own a business that could be generational, so our kids and grandkids could be part of our long-term succession plan,” said Smith. “Our son-in-law, Grant McBride, is a minority stakeholder in Franco Baking Company and has been working with us on this venture.”

The Smiths have owned and operated businesses in the Reno-Sparks area since 2007, starting with Roundabout Bistro in Somersett. Since 2011, they have managed a successful catering and food service business servicing northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Roundabout has a comprehensive catering facility in Sparks. Roundabout operates multiple business units, including Smith and River, Roundabout Meal Prep, party rentals, the Tesla Cafe at Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, the Cafe at the Nevada Museum of Art, Tannenbaum Events Center and The Meadows Events Venue in Fernley, Nevada. Additionally, Chef Smith is the consulting chef for 12 Escape Lounges in the U.S., including the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

“I wanted to sincerely thank our northern Nevada community, loyal customers, employees and business partners for all of your support,” said Tim Gant of Franco Baking Company. “My dad, Jack, bought the company five decades ago and was the backbone of this place. It has been a humbling experience to carry on the business, especially since the loss of both my dad and brother.” Gant will support the Smiths through the transition of the business.

