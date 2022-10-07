Roundabout Catering announces opening of The Meadows event venue in Fernley (sponsored)

MaryBeth and Chef Colin Smith, local and longtime owners of Roundabout Catering, have announced their latest venture, the opening of The Meadows Event Venue in Fernley.

The facility is located at 1045 Inglewood Drive in Fernley and features 12,148 square feet of space which can accommodate up to 200 guests.

“We are thrilled to come to the Fernley community,” said MaryBeth Smith. “Roundabout Catering is a family-owned business that believes in supporting our northern Nevada colleagues, clients and partners. We bring our longevity in this market and experience in weddings and corporate events to our guests. Our expert team works to create unforgettable menus and experiences throughout the area for our clients.”

The Meadows provides outdoor patio seating showcasing firepits and mountain views, a state-of-the-art sound and PA system with projection screen, a large kitchen and bar onsite and a large parking lot. Two suites are available in the facility as well as tables, chairs, linens and a dance floor.

The Smiths have owned and operated businesses in the Reno-Sparks area since 2007, starting with Roundabout Bistro in Somersett. Since 2011, they have managed a successful catering and food service business servicing northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Roundabout has a comprehensive catering facility in Sparks, featuring two large industrial kitchens, a fleet of delivery trucks, full-sized food trucks and a warehouse of party rental equipment.

From 2016 to 2020, the Smiths operated Roundabout Grill inside The Whitney Peak Hotel in Reno. Earlier this year, the Smiths opened Smith and River, an American Bistro-style restaurant in Reno’s Downtown Riverwalk District. Roundabout owns and manages multiple business units, including Roundabout Meal Prep, party rentals, the Tesla Cafe at Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, the Cafe at the Nevada Museum of Art and Tannenbaum Events Center.

“With our expertise at Tannenbaum Events Center, several venues in Reno and now The Meadows, we are looking forward to adding to the vibrancy of Fernley’s business community and servicing local and out-of-town guests,” said Smith.

For more information, please call (775) 747-2090.

