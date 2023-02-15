Fallon Naval Air Station conducts annual readiness exercise

Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023 is implemented yearly within the continental U.S.

Personnel at Naval Air Station Fallon and the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC) have been engaged in their annual Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023 exercise to test the readiness of the air station’s emergency assets when facing security threats.

Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain is an annual two-part exercise that has been implemented on all Navy installations within the continental United States. The commanders of U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Navy Installations Command (CINC) are conducting the two-week exercise.

The second part of the drill on Thursday will involve the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office with providing assistance outside the installation, something organizers said it’s important for NAS Fallon to coordinate with local emergency responders and the Churchill County community.

According to Zip Upham, spokesman for NAS Fallon, the base will be conducting a simulated evacuation event.

“We’re going to allow the evacuation to be folded into their departure (at the end of the work day),” Upham pointed out.

Upham said base personnel will leave the installation, but they will be using a different route to leave to their homes. He added there could be some impact on the northern stretch of Pasture Road near Wildes Road. To aid with the drill, Upham said the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office will be provided assistance with the road closure.

“There won’t be much impact to the general public,” Upham said.

Every year, the scenario on the naval installations differs. This year, NAS Fallon personnel dealt with a small group of protestors who assembled at one of the gates and a breach of security at the main gate. They were protesting the Navy’s expansion into a Dixie Valley area that is known for an endangered toad. The second part focused on base security and emergency responders

“We were engaged with an active-shooter and gate runner,” said Capt. Shane Tanner, commanding officer at NAS Fallon. “We employed the proper tactics against a threat.”

Although the exercise executed at NAS Fallon is not related to current threats, Tanner said they assist the air station’s readiness and how to respond to potential security threats. At the same time of the active-shooter gate-runner scenario, for example, emergency responders arrived at the scene of a F-35 crash that involved the air station’s Federal Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services.

“It’s really exciting to see the team work on different parts of the exercise and coordinate responses to the various threats,” he said.

While respondents dealt with the various scenarios, Tanner and a number of emergency response were at an emergency operations center training and testing their command and control.

As the scenario of the active shooter and gate-runner unfolded at the main gate, the situation situation may cause a real-word scenario unfolding for indirect participants. During the gate-runner scenario, the main gate was closed for more than half an hour while Security Forces neutralized the threat.

Tanner safety safety and security of those involved with the drill is a top priority.

The second part of this year’s Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023 exercise will enable NAS Fallon’s EOC to work at the next Higher Force Protection Level to monitor and react to ongoing threats.

“The Higher Force Protection Level will require more resources,” Tanner added.