SUBSCRIBE
24 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Login
Subscribe
FeaturedNewsCourts & Crime

Subpoenas sought to identify who hired investigator to GPS track Reno mayor’s vehicle

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve during a meeting Dec. 14, 2022. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve during a meeting Dec. 14, 2022. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

David McNeely, the private investigator hired to track Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s vehicle with a GPS unit, evaded service for the lawsuit Schieve filed against him in December. 

That’s according to court filings showing a process server attempted multiple times to provide a copy of Schieve’s lawsuit to McNeely.

Schieve, through McDonald Carano attorneys, is now requesting subpoenas to identify McNeely’s client.

Court records also show McNeely recently deleted his 5 Alpha Industries website content since the lawsuit was filed last month. 

“This individual or entity is properly named as an unknown Doe/Roe defendant and the operative pleading will be amended upon the identification of the defendant,” Schieve’s attorney’s wrote. “However, the recent and concerning efforts by Defendants to evade service coupled with the risk of ongoing surveillance and tortious conduct by the unknown defendant warrant the issuance of this early discovery. 

“While this request is a narrow and ordinary one – each subpoena seeks only one limited category of documents for the sole purpose of identifying the unknown defendant – the circumstances are anything but ordinary.”

The latest filings also show McNeely was interviewed about the GPS tracking unit found on Schieve’s car by Sparks police officers Nov. 30, 2022. 

A heavily redacted police report partially details the interview. Two detectives interviewed McNeely.

“I informed McNeely of the discovery of the tracker on Hillary Schieve’s vehicle and how we were able to identify where the tracker came from,” Det. Peter Loeschner wrote. “McNeely said there is no threat to the mayor. He advised the intent behind the investigation was not to cause harm to anyone. He advised he was not able to provide the name of the client without a subpoena signed by a judge.”

If Schieve gets her way in Washoe County’s Second Judicial District Court, that could happen soon. 

“Defendants surreptitiously installed a sophisticated GPS tracking device on the personal vehicle of Schieve, monitoring her every movement. This device was only discovered by chance when a mechanic noticed it while working on Schieve’s personal vehicle and only after it had already provided minute-by-minute updates of Schieve’s location, invaded her privacy, and exposed her to a heightened risk of harassment, stalking, and bodily harm,” Schieve’s attorneys wrote.

“Defendants have already taken noticeable and concerning steps to avoid participating in litigation,” they continued. “McNeely’s company, 5 Alpha Industries, failed to staff a registered agent that could accept service as required by Nevada law … and instead McNeely is listed as the registered agent at his home address.”

A page from a heavily redacted Sparks Police report.
A page from a heavily redacted Sparks Police report.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Schools on two-hour delay Tues., Jan. 17

Education 0
Washoe County schools will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday. School officials Monday evening said winter storm activity is prompting the delay.

Five events this week: The ‘it’s still snowing’ edition

Arts & Entertainment 0
Here are five events to check out this week, plus a few from our generous sponsors. Have a great week.

MLK’s vision of love as a moral imperative still matters

Culture & History 0
Martin Luther King Jr.‘s understanding of the role of love in engaging individuals and communities in conflict is crucial today. For King, love was not sentimental. It demanded that individuals tell their oppressors what they were doing was wrong.

Popular

More executives out at Renown

Health 0
Two more high-level executives at Renown Health are no longer with the hospital. Sy Johnson and Thomas Graf are out effective today, Jan. 4.

Residents voice concerns over planned hotel casino

Business 0
A new, modern hotel casino may be coming to Reno within the next four years if everything goes as planned for its developers.

Patient alleges he was trespassed from Reno dialysis clinic, has to go to Carson for treatment

Health 0
Lee Johnson, 41, had been receiving dialysis about three times a week for more than a year-and-a-half due to his chronic kidney disease. He has been getting his dialysis at Fresenius Kidney Care in Northwest Reno.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC