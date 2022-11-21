Medical examiner asks for help in identifying deceased woman

Officials with the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office are asking for help in identifying a woman who died in Reno on Nov. 11. They said they hope to provide closure to her family.

The woman, pictured below, was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge downtown and transported to the hospital where she died a short time later. Foul play is not suspected.

Officials said they believe the woman was living homeless and tried to identify her through fingerprints and interviewing people living at homeless shelters and encampments. Despite these efforts, they have had no luck in learning who she is.

“My hope is that someone in the community will recognize this woman so we can identify her and give her the dignity of dying with her name,” Justin Norton, with the Medical Examiner’s Office, said. “We would also be able to locate her family and give them closure.”

Anyone who recognizes this woman should call the Medical Examiner’s Office at (775) 785-6114 and reference case number 2022-05305.

Please note that this photo is of a deceased person and was taken by WCRMEO to assist with identification.

Source: Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office