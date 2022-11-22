Businesses in The Basement to offer Small Business Saturday deals (sponsored)

Visit small locally owned shops and find special holiday offers

Local businesses located inside The Basement at 50 South Virginia, Reno’s historic downtown post office building, are ramping up for a busy and lively holiday season.

As people all across the area get ready to celebrate with friends and family on Thanksgiving, many of the locally owned businesses inside The Basement will turn their attention to saving money and helping locals get a head start on their holiday shopping lists.

In addition to the ongoing “Third Thursdays in the Basement,” the following specials will be offered:

Mo, Jo & Zoe, the women’s boutique, will offer 20% off their entire inventory.

Replenish Refillery & Gift will offer 15% off all weekend long to all small business shoppers.

Shay Co Shop, the baby boutique, will offer 15% off regular price items and 40% off their sale rack.

La Roux Lash Studio will offer a 30% off the first touch up for all full-set Appointments booked on Saturday Nov. 26th. They will also have scratch tickets for a chance to win various prizes. Please call 775-250-0144 to book.

Wide Canvas, the kitchen and bath design store, has a Christmas decorations pop-up and will offer Buy one, get one 50%.

Avoid the crowds at Big Box stores and support your neighbors by shopping local for unique gifts!

