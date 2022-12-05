5 ways to make holiday party prep easier this season with locally owned Reno businesses (sponsored)

The Basement: Reno’s one-stop shop for holiday party prep

In a post-COVID reality, the crazed chaos of the holiday season feels especially taxing; preparing outfits, gifts and cheer amid full workdays and shopping can seem downright impossible. The Basement in downtown Reno in the Riverwalk District provides an easy, one-stop-shop for holiday prep. Shoppers can park once, grab a coffee or a tea and enjoy a cozy local marketplace featuring regional artists and healthy, wholesome meals along the way – all from locally owned businesses.

“Make up” a quicker self-care routine ahead of time

Replenish Refillery & Gift, BBM Nail Lounge and La Roux Lash Studio are located just steps apart from one another and provide an array of skin care products, makeup options and salon services to help carry everyone through the mad rush of party going this time of year.

“Our downtown location makes it a convenient stop for anyone who works or lives downtown or midtown,” says Melinda Brown, owner of Mo, Jo & Zoe, the women’s clothing boutique and Replenish Refillery & Gift, which stocks a variety of make-up and skin care products.

Some make-up products contain ingredients that aren’t exactly “good” for skin. At Replenish, every product is clean – meaning free of all known toxic ingredients. From powder and highlighter to tinted lip balm and blush to mascara. Bonus: falling asleep with a face full of this makeup is worry-free.

Eyelash extensions can instantly enhance eyes, making them look bigger and brighter.

Lashes range from natural to dramatic as you choose but they eliminate the need for mascara altogether. La Roux Lash Studio often also hosts pop-ups for teeth whitening and other self-care products/services that make customers feel more ready to leave the office and head straight to a holiday party with a bit of glam.

Unlike any other nail salon in town, BBM features leather lounge chairs fitted with copper bowls (known for antibacterial properties). Opting for a gel manicure means your polish will last for nearly the entire party-going season after just one sitting. BBM Nail Lounge is the perfect place to sit, relax, and get pampered. Services include manicures and pedicures with regular or gel polish; some services even include a complimentary adult beverage.

Hire a professional early for a cleaner shave, tighter trim

Men can often feel alienated in the salon world. BBM Nail Lounge and the adjacent Beautiful Bearded Man Barber Shop are designed around men who prefer a more masculine setting (but still could use some guidance when it comes to self-care). Men of every age and style can schedule a beard trim, straight-razor shave featuring luxurious steamed towels and skin treatments, or a haircut ahead this holiday season so they’re feeling presentable and sharp this season – even in the ugliest sweater.

Especially important for those working outdoors or doing manual labor – men are invited to visit BBM Nail Lounge to better understand how they can care for their hands to get them through the colder months and prevent skin from cracking. Diana and her team are eager to soak, trim and massage cuticles into good condition. They’ve been called legit miracle workers by some partners who couldn’t bear the sight of their beloved’s unsightly feet.

Support local, support loved ones with thoughtful surprises for everyone – all from one location.

Mo, Jo & Zoe is Reno’s newest boutique. Featuring LOL plaques, mugs, notebooks and pillows as well as an array of women’s clothing and accessories, it is a curated treasure trove of gifts for almost anyone, thanks to exclusive brands and styles that appeal to every generation.

Next door, Replenish Refillery & Gift offers several options to go green this holiday season and reduce everyone’s footprint. Kitchen gadgets and household supplies sold at Replenish support a more sustainable lifestyle.

Two doors down, Shay Co. features gifts for new or expectant parents and kids with an array of children’s books, toys and stylish attire for moms.

Have words (or photos) with Santa

On the Third Thursday of every month, The Basement hosts live music and food and drink specials from 4-6 p.m. Usually a great place for downtown workers to grab a drink and run some errands, this month’s December 15 event also features a visit from old Saint Nick and runs until 8:00 p.m. Stephanie Block will be doing mini photo sessions for families and quick photos with Santa for a fee. The event is open to the public and free to attend. Selfie shots in front of the historic one-horse open sleigh are also encouraged.

On December 22, the real Santa will return for some cookie decorating with Shay Co. Kids can tell him what they want, ask him when he’ll take flight, and why he loves to hang out in The Basement so much. They can also just eat cookies and act shy.

Set intentions, channel the energy

The crystal and healing energy experts at The Helping Moon can guide shoppers on which stones will invite the right energy in this holiday season and beyond. Building thoughtful stocking stuffers may include a clear quartz for healing. And making it through a painful company party might call for some pyrite in a pocket while helping a friend harness the powers of hematite will nudge them toward the courage they need to reach their goals this year. Name the scenario and Alex and his team can help shoppers connect with powerful crystals and minerals.

Throughout the shopping experience in The Basement, Maple Moon Coffee Company is stirring up hot holiday inspired drinks and Seven Troughs Speakeasy across the way is an inviting reprieve from the chaos with a stellar cocktail list, small bites and a full bar. Additionally, Freshies serves consistent, healthy and thoughtful meals to the weariest shoppers. Unlike any other marketplace in the Reno region, every store is locally owned and operated. The community of businesses brings a bold and charismatic offering that’s the antithesis of the big box store experience.

For more information, visit www.TheBasementReno.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.