Friday, November 4, 2022
Home > News > Podcast > A Reno-based brain health clinic is helping revolutionize mental health treatment
Podcast

A Reno-based brain health clinic is helping revolutionize mental health treatment

By Bob Conrad
Judi Kosterman, co-founder of the Brain Health Leadership Foundation, with Jordan Scott, co-founder of Epic Brain Centers of Reno. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno, Nov. 3, 2022.

The testimonials that Epic Brain Centers of Reno provide are hard to believe. Some of the anecdotes include those diagnosed with depression seeing results in few treatments. Other testimonials show people quickly recovering from conditions such as addiction and anxiety. 

For the podcast episode below, I visited the Epic Brain Centers clinic in Reno. The clinic and the technology it uses are potentially revolutionary. Similar brain health treatments are being conducted across the country, including at the Mayo Clinic. Those clinics are also reporting remarkable results.

Included on today’s show are Epic Brain Center’s Jordan Scott and Judi Kosterman, who is the cofounder of the Brain Health Leadership Foundation. They walk us through the technology they use, what patients experience and how the non-invasive treatment is helping people with various conditions.

For more about Epic Brain Centers, visit them online at epicbraincenters.com. The Foundation is at www.bhlfoundation.org. Learn more about transcrainial magnetic stimulation at the Mayor Clinic’s website.

Listen to the podcast below

