Right wing mailer not based on data and facts (opinion)

Submitted by Richard Jay

A mailer recently sent by a right-wing group contains many fallacies and is flat-out disinformation. One does not know where to begin.

Spending on schools

Yes, due to the overwhelming support by voters of the WC-1 tax the Washoe County School District has been able to build eight new schools. One new elementary school is under construction and another school is in the planning phase.

More than $225 million has been spent on school repairs or renovations, and expansions to high schools, middle schools, the bus yard and the overused nutrition center. Just look at the number of free lunches provided to students – all WCSD students are eligible for free meals through 2023.

Yes, $1 billion has been spent; that planned spending was made very clear in 2016. Remember, the WC-1 audit passed with flying colors and Trustee Church acknowledged it in an email to then Superintendent Kristen McNeil.

Student performance and learning

They claim we are amongst the lowest in the nation as to education. We do rank very low in funding. Why? While Nevada was #49 in the nation two years ago, academically it has risen to #35.

The bigger question is, why are they using statewide data and not Washoe County? Could it be that WCSD remains top ranked in AP scores, SBAC scores improvement, financial accountability, safety and National Merit Scholars in the nation! The data used in the mailer is several years old at best, and much of it relates to Clark County, not WCSD.

Funny how they have manipulated what once said 11th graders to 11-year-old students and that elements of SHARE are still under review by the parent/staff committee. State mandate requires school districts offer a sex education program for students, NRS389.036. On the district website the course material is clearly labeled “DRAFT.” Library books in the new Hug High School in Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

Where does it state district schools teach racism? When asked to provide links to prove their statement they never do. Why?

Why do they claim 85% of our students are functionally illiterate? That data was from 2016 and a report about Clark County!

The 40% absenteeism rate is from 2020/21 during the COVID-19 pandemic when many students were sick or isolating at home. Current rates provided by the district are 4.36% overall: high school 7.02%, middle school 4.96%, and elementary school 2.24%.

Elections and crime

They provide an interesting twist on voter turnout. They claim just 100,000 voters turned out in the most recent election. Yes, and that was for a primary election. Primary voting is traditionally light, and same as 2020.

The general election in 2020 saw 252,563 voters representing nearly 83% of the total registered voters at that time. Funny how the data can be manipulated to show what they want you to see.

The claim about a commissioner candidate being a “devout atheist who is fascinated with his son’s penis” is laughable at best. (Editor’s note: Edwin Lyngar has written about his sons and the tradition of circumcision in the past. Read a 2013 essay here.)

It was interesting how they manipulated the last name of a sitting commissioner to “Lucifer” in the primaries, another example of mudslinging at its best.

As to Reno crime and the claim it’s now the highest in Nevada. What year are they using for their crime statistics?

Please research, look at the statistics for yourself and know when the wool is being pulled over your eyes.

Richard L. Jay has served more than 30 years in community leadership roles in the Reno/Tahoe area. A graduate from Reno High school, he received his Bachelors of Science in Economics from the University of Nevada. He also serves on the City of Reno Financial Advisory Board, and is an active member of the Chamber of Commerce, Sparks Rotary, and the Reno Youth Sports Association. In 2012, the Moana Sports Fields were renamed the Richard L. Jay Fields by the City of Reno. He was appointed by the City of Reno as Reno Tahoe International Airport trustee since 2017. He sits on the WCSD Safe and Healthy Schools Commission.

