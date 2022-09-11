The Sandwich Spot honors Reno with regional monikers

The 775, The Wolf Pack, the Reno 9-1-1—The Sandwich Spot wasn’t being subtle when it named the items on its Reno menu.

Started in California, there are a lot of locations of the small-ish chain in the Golden State. Reno, however, is the only city outside of California to have one. And the menu was changed up to show pride in what makes Reno unique.

There are some other sandwiches, while cleverly named, that don’t nod specifically to the biggest little city, and many have sports and movie references such as The Cassius Clay, The Shane Diesel, The Shawn of the Dead and The Wonder Woman.

For those who consider themselves avocado connoisseurs, it’s important to note that many of the sandwiches on this menu don the fat fruit. However, it is not thick slices of whole avocado smeared over your bread. Instead, The Sandwich Spot uses a smashed avocado spread. This isn’t necessarily a good thing or a bad thing, but if you have a strong preference on your avocado presentation, it’s important information to have.

Another topping The Sandwich Spot does well is its cream cheese. Select menu items include the creamy topping instead of sliced cheeses, and for those who like cream cheese on a sandwich, it’s a welcomed addition—one that isn’t par for the course at every sandwich shop.

The Reno 9-1-1 is just one example of this. With thick slices of hot turkey, tart cranberry sauce and a thin layer of cream cheese, this turkey-dinner-esque meal will have you wishing November was just around the corner. It’s also served with lettuce and sliced cherry tomatoes.

The tip jars at The Sandwich Spot encourage a little fun. Image: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno

The Pastrami Yo Mommi is another fun one, this one featuring—you guessed it—pastrami, plus sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing and Swiss cheese.

There is of course the option to make your own sub combining items from a long list of ingredients including the signature Bomb Sauce.

These masterpieces take time to make, so speed of service isn’t the first priority of sandwich makers here. It may take a few extra minutes to turn out your favorite, but the main point is, it’s worth the wait.

And while you wait, you can have fun using your money to cast votes in the clever tip jars. Using post-it notes, the team changes up the question-and-answer game and allows customers to choose their favorite answer, encouraged to tip staff in order to do so. It’s a clever ploy for that extra buck.

If you prefer not to wait, pick-up and delivery options are both available through various services from Uber Eats to Postmates. Simply order online and choose pick-up or delivery and then place your order.

In addition to sandwiches there are cookies, chips and sodas so it’s easy to make a meal.

Details 6775 Sierra Center Pkwy Suite #100, Reno, NV 89511

775-499-5098

Open Daily 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website