10 acres added to state lands in Lake Tahoe basin

The Nevada Division of State Lands this week said it has added a 10.6-acre parcel of land in the upper Kingsbury area to its roster of conservation areas. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency helped NDSL acquire the property using mitigation funds.

More than 240 acres of land on the north and east shores of the Lake Tahoe Basin are maintained as conservation areas.

For now, the land is protected as natural habitat for plants and wildlife and connect to backcountry forests managed by the USDA Forest Service. In the coming years, Nevada Department of Wildlife plans to survey the property and determine long-term restoration needs.

“This high-quality habitat supports wildlife species including bears, mule deer, Peregrine falcons that nest on the nearby cliffs, and more,” NDOW Wildlife Biologist Mark Enders said. “It is a critical area for a wide range of species, so it’s very exciting to know that it will be protected by the state for generations to come.”

Officials with the Nevada Tahoe Resource Team are also involved in activities on the land. They said they plan over the next three years to work on forest health projects to reduce wildfire risks and restore the ecosystem.

Source: Nevada DCNR