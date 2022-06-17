New residential development, Ascente, sells for $17M (sponsored)

Northern Nevada’s newest residential development, Ascenté, has officially sold for just shy of $17 million including water rights. Drakulich Commercial Partners (DCP) launched Ascenté in tandem with their Grow With Reno campaign in an effort to bring luxury homesites to the Reno/ Tahoe area featuring sweeping panoramic views of Washoe Valley, Mt. Rose and downtown Reno.

Ascenté is centrally located between Reno, Tahoe and Carson City on the western face of Steamboat Hills, just south of Mt. Rose Highway and east of Montreux. The community will boast high-end luxury residences within three villages – Donner, Tioga and Sierra – accommodating two different housing layouts on lots ranging from 8,000 square feet to three-quarters of an acre.

DCP is thrilled to bring a new opportunity to prospects and investors in one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in the nation.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.