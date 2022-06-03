COVID-19 community risk level raised to ‘medium’

An increase in COVID-19 cases has raised Washoe County’s risk level for the virus to “medium” based on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s community risk guide.

Washoe County Health District (WCHD) reported 883 new cases for the week beginning May 24, with a 7-day moving average of 127 new cases per day.

WCHD officials have been reporting increasing cases in the community for several weeks, with a more than doubling of new daily cases from early to late May. Last week district health officer Kevin Dick said the community’s actual case count was likely higher due to home test results not being reported.

The CDC determines a community’s COVID-19 risk level based on the number of new COVID-19 cases in relation to hospital admissions and the percentage of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The community’s “medium” risk level doesn’t have any impact on COVID-19 restrictions.

However, health officials say people, especially those who are at risk of severe disease, should wear a mask and social distance. Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters as they become available, is also recommended.

COVID-19 drive-through testing is available at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center for those who have symptoms on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Entrance to the testing site, as of June 6, will be off Ninth Street near the Washoe County complex.

Other testing opportunities are available at https://www.nvcovidfighter.org/find-test.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at the WCHD clinic and pharmacies throughout the community.

Upcoming community vaccination events:

Sunday, June 5, St. John’s Church, 1070 W. Plumb Lane, Reno, 8:30-10:30 a.m. – Appointments here

St. John’s Church, 1070 W. Plumb Lane, Reno, 8:30-10:30 a.m. – Appointments here Thursday, June 9, Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m. – Appointments here

Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m. – Appointments here Friday, June 10, Food Truck Friday, Idlewild Park, 2055 Idlewild Dr, Reno, 4:30-7 p.m. – Appointments here

Food Truck Friday, Idlewild Park, 2055 Idlewild Dr, Reno, 4:30-7 p.m. – Appointments here Friday, June 14, Boys and Girls Club, 2680 E 9th St, Reno, 4-6:30 p.m. – Appointments here

Boys and Girls Club, 2680 E 9th St, Reno, 4-6:30 p.m. – Appointments here Thursday, June 16, Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m. – Appointments here

Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m. – Appointments here Friday, June 17, Food Truck Friday, Idlewild Park, 2055 Idlewild Dr, Reno, 4:30-7 p.m. – Appointments here