County surveying community on target shooting

Washoe County is gathering feedback from residents on target shooting in the area with an online survey that’s open now. County officials said the goal is to address recreational shooting in the area while addressing the needs of shooters, non-shooters and wildlife.

The county is working with the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service to address the use of public lands in the county for recreational target shooting. The Board of County Commissioners approved the effort in late April.

“This is a really good way for us to continue the conversation in a meaningful way to make sure that the use of our federal lands is appropriate and safe,” Assistant County Manager Dave Solaro said at the time.

The survey is short, with about two dozen questions asking about current shooting activities and regulations, future needs for shooting facilities, environmental impacts and community interest in supporting shooting range activities.

Some of the core issues county officials are seeking to learn more about are “trigger trash” or debris left behind by target shooters, fire danger, public safety and degradation of natural resources.

Residents can access the survey here.