Coffee N’ Comics: Where ambiance is (almost) everything

Stepping into Coffee N’ Comics feels like walking in from the streets of Reno and directly onto the set of the Big Bang Theory. Like, this is the place the gang would have gotten together before and after work—I just know it.

The décor inside lends itself to a clientele that loves board games, Star Wars, comic books and superheroes, with goods to buy lining the shelves (think board games and action figures) as well as appropriate films playing on the two televisions. A library of comics fills one corner and a stack of playable games sit against another wall.

Tables large and small seat couples chatting over cups of coffee, artists with make-shift workspaces and individuals with their noses buried in books and computers.

Coffee N’ Comics coffee. Image: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno

The atmosphere offers all of the charm you don’t get at Starbucks, but the coffee elevates the experience. We aren’t drinking pour overs and black coffee (although they are available) at Coffee N’ Comics. No. We’re indulging in lavender lattes and creamy Americanos, flavored frappes and small but satisfying breakfast items.

With a menu as varied as this one—there are a LOT of latte options to choose from—my go-to move is to ask the barista what her favorite is. That’s how I ended up sipping a decaf Salted Caramel Mocha that was creamy and saccharine without giving me a toothache.

And no matter what you order, it’s available with a variety of milk options, and you can ask them to dial in the sweetness exactly how you like it.

Comics N’ Coffee also serves breakfast—small items that again may hint to foods available at large coffee shop chains but ultimately do a better job of not tasting like they were prepared in a microwave.

We tried two breakfast items: the avocado toast and the breakfast burrito. The first was light and healthy. The avocado was definitely a spread and not a fresh avocado, but it was topped with honey, which sounds odd in theory but was absolutely delightful in practice. Shake some Everything But The Bagel seasoning on top and add cherry tomatoes on toasted ciabatta and it was filling and healthy without lacking flavor. It wasn’t some over-the-top decadent affair with a million ingredients; it was quick-serve breakfast done well.

The breakfast burrito was just as good but also the opposite. Stuffed with eggs, cheese, meat and gravy, it was hearty and filling. Again, a delicious and fast breakfast to fuel your day.

What I didn’t know about Coffee N’ Comics until I visited was that they also offer a lineup of beers on tap (many local) as well as wines, spirits and other drinks. You can get a margarita or a gin & tonic, a white claw or a hazy. Follow along to keep an eye on events such as autograph signings and comedy nights.

Details 940 W. Moana Ln., Reno, Nev. 89509

(775) 453-1354

Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Website