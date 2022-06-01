Business News: Midtown Art Walk returns to feature art, culture and small business

Get ready to dance. The Midtown Art Walk is scheduled for Thursday, July 7 and features dozens of local businesses partnering with performers and artists.

This year’s theme: dancing in the streets.

According to event organizers, attendees to the Artown event can expect to “enjoy street performers, flash mobs, dance lessons, food trucks and more.”

Featured prominently will be Midtown Reno’s numerous businesses: eateries, bars and shops.

The dance theme includes Latino music, funk, indie, EDM dance, country and Motown. Stages will be situated on California and South Virginia Streets, at The Sticks and on Martin Street, among a half-dozen stages.

Live art, muralists, sculptors, martial artists and tattoo artists have all been on hand at past art walks.

The event is family friendly and free to all. Portions of streets will be closed for foot traffic, so plan ahead.

Reno will soon be America’s most caffeinated city, perhaps

A latte and a liege waffle from Old World Coffee Lab in Midtown Reno. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

By Nora Tarte

The energy inside of Old World Coffee Lab on a Friday is buzzy. I’m not sure if it’s the day of the week, the Midtown location or the highly caffeinated menu, but the result is energy that is palpable—and we’re here for it.

As a strictly decaf drinker, I have to start out by praising their no-caffeine coffee options. Not every corner coffee shop serves decaf, and sometimes when they do it’s obvious the choice was an afterthought.

Old World Coffee Lab, however, brews their own beans, including decaf that can be used in espressos, Americanos, pour-overs, etc. and the taste is actually good—not that weird stale flavor you get from diner decaf. So, at first sip, I was pleasantly pleased.

Business news briefs

Renown gets $3 million donation. The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust granted $3.1 million to Renown Health for construction of a new simulation and innovation center. The new center will be named the Helmsley Simulation and Innovation Center. It is expected to open in April 2023. Helmsley was known as the “queen of mean” for her so-called tyrannical behavior as a businesswoman. She was convicted for tax evasion in the ‘80s and left $12 million in a trust fund for her dog. Her charitable trust, however, has an $8 billion endowment and began issuing healthcare grants after her death in 2007.

Communities In Schools raises more than $75,000 at spring gala. Communities In Schools of Western Nevada raised more than $75,000 at its inaugural All In For Kids Spring Gala. The event was held in late April and featured stories of Washoe County students, their families and CIS team members. CIS helps bring community resources into schools and case managing individual students.

Food Bank CEO elected to National Council for hunger relief initiatives. Nicole Lamboley, the president and CEO of Food Bank of Northern Nevada, was elected by her peers as chair of the western region of food banks in the Feeding America network. The region includes Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, California, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii. As part of the role, she’ll also serve on Feeding America’s National Advisory Council to help food banks develop and advance strategies to reduce food insecurity.