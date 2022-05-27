Vino 100: A neighborhood wine bar in South Reno

I’ll admit, I’m at Vino 100 a lot. Located in the same neighborhood I live in, it is an easy trek any time of the week.

Vino 100 doubles as both a wine bar and a wine store, selling wines by the bottle (and the case) as well as other liquor, knick-knacks and wine accessories you didn’t know you needed.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Vino 100, however, is that it’s not exclusively a wine bar. In fact, the quaint Damonte Ranch establishment stocks a full bar, including an impressive list of martinis (the limoncello is our favorite!).

The bar really services groups of all types. It’s a quiet space to grab a glass on date night; sometimes it’s rowdier, inviting groups to mix and mingle as they share wines together; and sometimes it’s the place to watch the game where you don’t have to fight for the remote.

Vino 100 in south Reno. Image: Nora Tarte

Grab a beer, indulge in a Long Drink or ask one of the friendly bartenders to whip you up a whiskey and Coke. Whether they are drinking $200 bottles of wine or splitting a $10 cabernet from the deals list, the clientele always seems laid back, approachable, and—at times—willing to share.

One of the best experiences to have at Vino 100, especially on a first visit, is a classic wine tasting. For a flat fee, you can try a selection of any four wines from the menu. The process is simple; you’ll be handed four stones and every time you refill your glass, you pay one stone for that glass. When your stones are gone, your tasting is over. Or it’s simply time to reload.

There is always a variety of open wines on the bar and the by-the-glass list changes frequently, a nice surprise compared to some other local spots that seem to offer the same tastings for months (or more) at a time. Choose from Paso Robles cabernets, sparkling imported wines and Chilean varietals you’ve likely never heard of. Variety is the spice of life here, making it easy to find something for everyone to enjoy.

While the by-the-glass list is constantly changing and the owner is bringing in new wines by the bottle often enough, it doesn’t mean your favorites will disappear. It happens occasionally, but many of the wines are restocked for years, so you’ll always have a few go-tos at different price points to rely on.

There is also food here, but it’s quick bites—nothing fancy. The owners have a tie to Carson City BBQ Co. and stock their sauce, making the meatballs a good bet. Small charcuteries and chips and dips are also available. And don’t forget, they do have chocolate.

If you want to keep on coming back consider signing up for the wine club. Every month, club members receive two bottles, typically for the price of one or at least close to it, of either whites, reds or one of each. As a perk, you get a free glass when you come in for pickups and other perks like recipes to pair.

You’ll also start getting emails with details on free tastings and “dealskis,” discounted bottles advertised to club members and those on the email list, luring you back in again and again.

Details 1131 Steamboat Pkwy #820, Reno, NV 89521

(775) 851-8466

Sunday – Tuesday 12 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 12 to 9 p.m.

Friday 12 to 10 p.m. Website