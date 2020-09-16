Rattlesnake Club presents wine dinner featuring Peju Winery (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Join Rattlesnake Club on Tuesday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. for an all-inclusive wine night featuring the Napa Valley Wines of Peju. Established in 1983, Peju Family Winery is dedicated to producing balanced, expressive, and elegant wines from organic and sustainably farmed vineyards in the Napa Valley. Family owned and operated, the Peju Winery business has transformed over the past 37 years from a simple grape growing venture into a landmark winery.

Each wine dinner ticket is $85, which includes four unique courses that are perfectly paired. With appropriate guidelines in place, social distanced tables will be available for parties of two, four, or six.

Reserve your table and book your reservation at rattlesnakeclubreno.com/wine-dinner.

Wine Selection:

2019 Peju Sauvignon Blanc

2016 Calmere Estate Chardonnay

2016 Calmere Estate Pinot Noir

2016 Peju Cabernet Sauvignon

A secret 5th course…Reserve Cabernet anyone?

