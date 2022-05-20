Health district offers COVID boosters for children ages 5-11

Washoe County Health District officials on Friday said they’d already begun providing COVID-19 booster shots to children ages 5-11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved boosters for that age group late Thursday.

Children ages 5-11 are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and can receive a booster dose 5 months after their initial two-dose series.

COVID-19 vaccine boosters can further enhance or restore protection that might have waned over time after your primary series vaccination, according to the CDC.

WCHD offers vaccinations and booster doses at clinics throughout the community and at its clinic at 1001 E. Ninth Street in Reno. Upcoming community clinics are:

Saturday, May 21 , Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Resource Fair, Reno Town Mall, 4001 S. Virginia St., Reno, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Appointments here

, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Resource Fair, Reno Town Mall, 4001 S. Virginia St., Reno, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Appointments here Wednesday, May 25 , Spanish Springs Library, 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks, 3:30-6 p.m. – Appointments here

, Spanish Springs Library, 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks, 3:30-6 p.m. – Appointments here Thursday, June 2 , Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m. – Appointments here

, Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m. – Appointments here Thursday, June 9 , Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m. – Appointments here

, Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m. – Appointments here Friday, June 10, Food Truck Friday, Idlewild Park, 2055 Idlewild Dr, Reno, 4:30-7 p.m. – Appointments here

Health district officials also said they are seeing an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing along with an increase in new cases and test positivity rate.

Washoe County remains in the “low” range for COVID-19 level based on the CDC’s community level tracker. More COVID-19 data for Washoe County is available here.

Source: WCHD