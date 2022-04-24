Home > News > Podcast > PODCAST: Photojournalist Ty O’Neil discusses covering the Ukrainian war
Podcast

PODCAST: Photojournalist Ty O’Neil discusses covering the Ukrainian war

By Bob Conrad
By Bob Conrad
Ukrainians wait in the Lviv rail station while a train is serviced and cleaned. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

This Is Reno photojournalist Ty O’Neil recently returned from Ukraine where he was covering the conflict with Russia. 

In this episode, we have a very special guest host. Lucia Starbuck interviews O’Neil about his recent visit to Ukraine to cover the Russian invasion. They discuss what he saw, the challenges he faced and how Ukrainians treated an independent journalist trying to cover the conflict.

His startling imagery was published in a series of photo galleries and articles on This Is Reno.

Listen to the podcast online here or on all major podcast apps. We also are on KWNK 97.7 FM community radio on Sunday mornings.

Related Stories

Ukraine: Many questions remain after return from war zone (photos)

PHOTOS: Journalists killed in Ukraine war remembered

Ukraine Report: Damage near Kyiv

Ukraine Report: Explosions and silence in Kyiv (photos)

Ukraine Report: The train to Kyiv (photos)

Mariupol residents displaced to Lviv, seek refuge in Poland and...