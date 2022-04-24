PODCAST: Photojournalist Ty O’Neil discusses covering the Ukrainian war

This Is Reno photojournalist Ty O’Neil recently returned from Ukraine where he was covering the conflict with Russia.

In this episode, we have a very special guest host. Lucia Starbuck interviews O’Neil about his recent visit to Ukraine to cover the Russian invasion. They discuss what he saw, the challenges he faced and how Ukrainians treated an independent journalist trying to cover the conflict.

His startling imagery was published in a series of photo galleries and articles on This Is Reno.

Listen to the podcast online here or on all major podcast apps. We also are on KWNK 97.7 FM community radio on Sunday mornings.