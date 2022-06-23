Event: Get a firsthand perspective from the war in Ukraine

Photojournalist Ty O’Neil shares images and impressions from Ukraine at June 28 presentation

For over four months, the war in Ukraine has topped headlines and filled social media feeds. There is daily speculation about the direct and indirect effects the war will have on the U.S. economy. Beyond debate, is that the predicament of Ukrainian citizens has captured the attention and hearts of people across the world.

Still, the plight of Ukrainians in this time of war remains theoretical for most of us. Not so for This Is Reno photographer and video journalist Ty O’Neil.

His passion lies with documenting conflict zones and he traveled to Europe to document the war in Ukraine and its impacts. This Is Reno followed Ty’s efforts in Ukraine.

We invite you to join him for a presentation to hear about his travels and view the captivating images he took while navigating the volatile region.

The presentation will be Tuesday, June 28 at 6:00 p.m. at the National Automobile Museum. Tickets are free, but registration is required. Get tickets HERE.

Donations will be accepted at the event to support local independent journalism and future projects such as this. If you are unable to attend the event, but would like to make a donation, visit our new tax-deductable donation portal.

Support Our Work With a tax-deductible donation DONATE