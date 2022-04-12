JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will play at Reno’s Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (sponsored)

May 17 to May 22, 2022

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will play in Reno from Tuesday, May 17 to Sunday, May 22. The 2017 Olivier awarding-winning production from Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre goes on sale to the general public on April, 1.

Tickets are available at www.pioneercenter.com, by calling 775-434-1050, and in person at the Pioneer Center Box Office (100 S. Virginia St.).

Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the North American tour of this iconic musical is be helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is set and costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee, Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, and music supervision by Tom Deering.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. Now, almost 10 years after the last major tour in the US, this award-winning Regent’s Park production will play over 50 markets throughout North America.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production will open for a limited engagement on West End, this summer at the Barbican.

The North American tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

About Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts:

Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (PCPA) is a private, nonprofit 501(c)3 cultural organization. PCPA owns and operates the Pioneer Center, a 1,500-seat theater located at 100 S. Virginia St. in the heart of downtown Reno, Nevada. The Pioneer Center is the largest performing arts facility in northern Nevada and features a distinctive gold-anodized geodesic dome. In recognition of its historical and architectural significance, the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts is listed in the National, State, and City Registers of Historic Places.

