Reno Business Weekly: Radical Cat book shop opens on Wells Avenue

The Radical Cat, a new bookstore and cat-friendly hangout, recently opened on South Wells Avenue at the former location of KWNK community radio. KWNK recently relocated next to the Holland Project.

Co-founder Melissa Hafey said the shop is a feminist bookstore, cat adoption center and community space.

“We are a cozy, inclusive space full of amazing books, beautiful art and purring cats,” she said. “Discover a new author, tell us about your most recent read, sip on a coffee (from the delicious Magpie Coffee Roasters next door) and pet a cat.”

Rosie Zuckerman, along with Ilya Arbatman and Mike Hafey, are also partners.

“We work with the SPCA of Northern Nevada to host transitioning cats who are available for adoption and informal cat-assisted therapy in our glass house,” Zuckerman said. ”Our mission is to nurture a revolution in Reno/Sparks by promoting positive mental health, radical inclusion, a love of great books and meaningful connection.”

Radical Cat is open now, but has not yet set regular hours. The owners said the store will be open most days from about noon to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

A grand opening is expected in late April or early May, they said.

New Detroit-style pizza restaurant opens

Detroit-style pizza from R Town Pizza in Reno, Nev.

There are two places to get Detroit-style pizza in Reno now. Pizzeria Lupo, which opened last year, and newcomer R Town Pizza are both serving up these decadent and delicious pies. And that is so, so great.

The pizza is cooked at a high temperature. Online sources say restaurants shoot for somewhere between 440 to 700 degrees.

The result is a smallish thick rectangle or square of mouthwatering, very chewy pie.

R Town opened Sunday at 4 p.m. After 15 minutes, the place was full. By 5:30 they had so much demand lined up they stopped taking orders.

Business news briefs

Allison Genco

Sisolak appoints health resource officer. Gov. Steve Sisolak this week announced the appointment of Nevada’s first public health resource officer, Allison Genco. Genco recently worked with the Governor’s Nevada Health Response team in support of the state’s COVID-19 response. “I am excited that Allison will continue her service to the state in this role,” Sisolak said. “Throughout COVID-19 we have seen areas where we can develop a stronger, more resilient public health infrastructure and Allison will be key to bringing partners to the table to better understand the needs of our state, funding opportunities we can leverage and how to better serve Nevadans in all regions of the State.”



The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection has a new campaign for April: Nevada Food Waste Awareness Month. Throughout the month, NDEP and its partners will host events focused on best practices for buying, storing and composting food to protect the environment while helping to reduce grocery costs for Nevada families. “Food waste is the largest source of household waste that makes its way into Nevada’s landfills,” said NDEP’s Daren Winkelman. “Food waste impacts more than just your wallet; the methane released by rotting food contributes to harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Taking simple steps to reduce food waste can add up to big improvements for our environment and maintain Nevada’s leadership in creating clean, healthy, and vibrant communities.” Details are at the Nevada Recycles website.

Unemployment continues to decrease. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.1% in February 2022, a decrease of 0.1% from January 2022 according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s latest economic report.

Nevada food and beverage companies represented at Vegas trade show. Nevada food and beverage businesses met last week with international buyers at SIAL America at the Las Vegas Convention Center for a business-to-business trade show. “The meetings and connections companies are making can have a huge impact on the growth and development of their businesses, allowing them to enter into new domestic and international markets,” said Nevada Department of Agriculture Director Jennifer Ott. “We understand how integral buyer to business connections are, and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts that come from this.”



Education Alliance gives $102,400 to local schools for student wellness. The Education Alliance of Washoe County expanded its fundraising this school year for physical and nutritional health. Funds raised are designated for student health and wellness programs in local elementary schools. Hunter Lake Elementary School Principal Amanda McWilliams said, “The past two years took a toll on our students’ overall health and well-being. It is going to take time and care to help them recuperate. Healing through Health funding is crucial to their recovery.”

Jerry Juarez joins engineering, land surveying firm. CFA, Inc. recently announced Jerry Juarez joined its team as a survey manager. Juarez has more than 25 years of surveying experience in Nevada managing high profile public works projects. He is a member and past president of the Nevada Association of Land Surveyors and is chair of the Trig-Star program for the National Society of Professional Surveyors.