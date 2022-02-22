Washoe schools, state offices on two-hour delay (updated)

Washoe County schools and state offices in eight northern Nevada counties are on a two-hour delay today, Feb. 22, due to hazardous weather and road conditions. Incline Village schools are on break this week, so the delay does not affect them.

State offices excepting public safety and corrections will open at 10 a.m. in Carson City and Washoe, Storey, Lyon, Churchill, Pershing, Mineral and Douglas counties.

The school district sent the following message to families:

Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay on Tuesday, February 22. Classes at all WCSD schools will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect.

Please remember to drive slowly and carefully. Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and may be walking in the street due to snowy sidewalks. Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other.

Also, please remember that beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and continuing for the remainder of this week, there will be no regular bus service for students attending schools in Area 2 due to staffing shortages in the Transportation Department. For further information, visit www.washoeschools.net/transportation.

Once again, for Tuesday, February 22, all schools will begin two hours later, winter bus stops are in effect, and there is no regular bus service for students attending schools in Area 2.

Thank you.

Source: WCSD