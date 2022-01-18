Dickson Realty sells historic Flying ME Ranch in Washoe Valley for $7 Million (sponsored)

Largest Residential Sale in the Reno-Sparks Metropolitan Area in 2021

Dickson Realty has announced the record sale of the historic Flying ME Ranch in Washoe Valley for $7 million as a cash transaction, which sold in 54 days. Backing up to a national forest, the property is situated on two parcels totaling approximately 85 fenced acres and features a 4,854-square-foot ranch home with a view from every room.

“There continues to be demand for properties in the $2-5 million mark in northern Nevada,” said Don Dees, REALTOR, The Dees Group Real Estate and Dickson Realty. “The sale of Flying ME Ranch came from a Washoe Valley resident seeking a truly one-of-a-kind property that allows for serenity and open space, making it the largest sale of 2021 for the Reno-Sparks metropolitan area.”

According to NNRMLS (Northern Nevada Multiple Listing Service), there have historically been three other properties in the Reno-Sparks metropolitan area that have sold over $7 million. In 2021, the local luxury market (homes $1 million or above) represented 9% of total market, an increase of 3.5% from 2020 and 5% from 2019. With the growth of the luxury market, even with limited inventory, there are currently 28 active and available listings at $2 million and above.

“Historically, we’ve had a steady stream of buyers from Northern California who enter the market in the $2 million price range,’” said Rebecca Dickson, vice president, luxury division at Dickson Realty. “In the last two years, we have seen an addition of buyers from Southern California who are entering the luxury market and pushing the prices up, as evidenced by the 13 sales alone in 2021 over $4 million.”

The residence at Flying ME Ranch sits at the top of the meadow showcases a porte-cochere, a gourmet kitchen, multiple dining areas, a full-service bar with 320-bottle wine room, an outdoor kitchen and a multi-purpose room. The ranch boasts a custom-built horse barn, a fully restored historic building which was brought from Virginia City in 1866 as a former blacksmith shop, and a 50’ x 30’ steel building for storage.

For more information and photos, please visit The Flying ME Ranch website: https://flyingmeranch.com/.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.