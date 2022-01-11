County: 52 homeless people died in 2021

Washoe County this week confirmed deaths of homeless people in the county jumped from 2019. There were 52 deaths of those determined to be “indigent” — or having no fixed address.

The 52 is up three deaths from the 49 reported last year, showing a year-to-year increase since the county began tracking deaths of the indigent in 2016.

The deaths among indigents have more than doubled since 2016, when the county first started reporting such data.

Most of those who died were male, and 14 were female.

The causes of death:

Accident: 33

Natural: 9

Suicide: 4

Undetermined: 4

Homicide: 1

Pending: 1

Indigent deaths since 2016:

2016: 22

2017: 27

2018: 37

2019: 38

2020: 49

2021: 52