Home > News > Homelessness > County: 52 homeless people died in 2021
Homelessness

County: 52 homeless people died in 2021

By Bob Conrad
By Bob Conrad
A man laying down at Virginia Lake in near-freezing temperatures. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.

Washoe County this week confirmed deaths of homeless people in the county jumped from 2019. There were 52 deaths of those determined to be “indigent” — or having no fixed address.

The 52 is up three deaths from the 49 reported last year, showing a year-to-year increase since the county began tracking deaths of the indigent in 2016.

The deaths among indigents have more than doubled since 2016, when the county first started reporting such data.

Most of those who died were male, and 14 were female.

The causes of death:

  • Accident: 33
  • Natural: 9
  • Suicide: 4
  • Undetermined: 4
  • Homicide: 1
  • Pending: 1

Indigent deaths since 2016:

  • 2016: 22
  • 2017: 27
  • 2018: 37
  • 2019: 38
  • 2020: 49
  • 2021: 52

Related Stories

City to consider giving Jacobs Entertainment alleyway to build condos

Newsmakers of the year: 2021

Still time to submit initial feedback for County master plan

Heated buildings at Cares Campus opening as temperatures dip below...

County pilots off-leash dog use at area sports fields

Reno police called on activists trying to speak at city...