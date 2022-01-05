5 things Greater Nevada will never ask you to do with your financial information (sponsored)

From online phishing attempts to financial fraud, Greater Nevada Credit Union reminds everyone how best to protect themselves from scammers in the new year.

As advancements in banking technology continue, so does the potential for financial fraud. It’s never too late to protect your financial security. Regular reviews of personal credit history and double checking past transactions is a great place to start. Additionally, it’s important to know and understand what financial institutions will and will not ask of their members. Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) reminds everyone of five things they will never ask members for in order to help protect their financial information.

1. GNCU will never call and ask anyone to verify their account information or PINs from a GNCU debit or credit card. If anyone calls and requests this information, even someone claiming they’re from GNCU, hang up and call GNCU’s fraud team immediately at (775) 334-8635.

2. Members will never be asked to pay their balances via a third-party. If someone receives a request or demand for a wire transfer, gift card or cash reload card, it is a scam. Hang up or do not respond

3. GNCU will not ask members to transfer funds to another account. Plain and simple. If anyone calls or emails a request to transfer funds, report it to GNCU’s fraud team immediately.

4. Members will not be asked to enter their account information anywhere other than GNCU’s secure Personal or Business eBranch Online Banking portal.

5. GNCU will not ask members to share login and password information between family members. GNCU wants to ensure that each person listed on an account has separate online banking login information. For example: Person A and Person B are both on an account together, both Person A and Person B have separate login IDs and passwords.

“Greater Nevada Credit Union constantly monitors for unusual and suspicious activity on behalf of our members, but understanding how you can proactively identify fraud and how to appropriately escalate questionable activity is important, too,” Patty Chang, Vice President of Risk Management at GNCU said. “We encourage everyone to regularly review your account activity and immediately report anything suspicious.”

In 2021, GNCU processed 3,646 disputes, which consisted of 9,718 individual transactions. This number represents a 15% increase from 2019.

To report suspicious activity, file a dispute, or learn more tips and ways to protect themselves from financial fraud, members can get started with GNCU’s Fraud and Disputes Resolution Center or call GNCU’s fraud team immediately at (775) 334-8635.

